On April 26, Croatian president Zoran Milanovic stated that Zagreb should block Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession until there is a change in Bosnia’s electoral legislation.

No, this was not a Donald Trump-style mix-up of European regions. The Croatian president’s linking of the two unrelated issues has many analysts and citizens in Bosnia puzzled as to what is happening in the country’s political echelons.

When he was elected president in early 2020, Milanovic was welcomed as a breath of fresh air in the Balkans. His predecessor, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the Croatian Democratic Union, had pursued right-wing politics while generating headlines with gaffe-prone statements.

She sought, in particular, to paint Bosnia as unstable and Bosniak Muslims as extremists. Her foreign policy largely consisted of interfering in Bosnia’s internal affairs in an unfounded patronising fashion.

Far from playing a constructive role in the region as a member of the EU and NATO, Croatia’s foreign policy under Grabar-Kitarovic was devoid of the much-touted “Europeanisation effect."

Milanovic’s campaign seemed to offer a new path forward. Many hoped that the new president from the Social Democratic Party would abstain from provoking tensions in the region. Instead, a little over two years into his term, the disappointment in Milanovic is both profound and widespread. It has particularly been the case in Bosnia.

Pushing for an electoral law

For one, the new president continued Grabar-Kitarovic’s policy of meddling in Bosnia’s internal politics. At issue is a piece of electoral legislation and Bosnia’s Croat leader Dragan Covic’s insistence on a model that would grant his party (and himself) all but a guaranteed seat in the country’s tripartite presidency.

His key argument that Bosnian Croats are discriminated against and underrepresented is unfounded. In fact, Covic’s party wields disproportionate influence in Bosnia's politics. Most observers concur that the electoral reforms advocated by Covic would further entrench ethnic division and lay the foundations of a Bosnian Croat Republika Srpska.

Until relatively recently, Covic had managed to frame the election law reform as the most pressing of Bosnia's myriad issues.

His push for electoral reform in Bosnia is amplified and supported by a number of Croatia’s officials internationally. Foremost among them is President Milanovic, but others have joined the bandwagon. Importantly, Zagreb has been using its EU membership to frame Croat interests in Bosnia as those representing European values and standards.