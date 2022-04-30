WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador imposes state of emergency on several cities in fight against crime
Violent deaths and crimes allegedly connected to drug trafficking are up this year in the provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas, where police operations have captured alleged gang members.
Ecuador imposes state of emergency on several cities in fight against crime
Soldiers patrol in Cerro Las Cabras, a canton located in the province of Guayas, Ecuador, on April 29, 2022. / AFP
April 30, 2022

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has declared a 60-day state of emergency, including curfews in some areas and the deployment of thousands of security forces, in three of the country's 24 provinces, citing a rise in crime.

It marks the second time Lasso has used emergency powers to counter violence that has shot up since late last year in the Andean country.

His government blames drug trafficking gangs who use the country as a transit point for exporting narcotics to the United States and Europe.

A state of emergency Lasso put in place in October faced criticism from the Constitutional Court, which halved the emergency period to 30 days and said the military should only support police operations.

Recommended

Violent deaths and crimes allegedly connected to drug trafficking are up this year in the provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas, where police operations have captured alleged gang members.

"Through an executive decree I have declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas effective from midnight tonight," Lasso said in video posted to his social media on Friday.

"We protect life in every decision we take, in every corner of our country until all those who are violent have surrendered."

Some 9,000 police and military will patrol streets in the provinces during the 60 days, while certain neighborhoods will have curfews from 11 pm until 5 am. (0400-1000 GMT).

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise