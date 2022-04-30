Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso has declared a 60-day state of emergency, including curfews in some areas and the deployment of thousands of security forces, in three of the country's 24 provinces, citing a rise in crime.

It marks the second time Lasso has used emergency powers to counter violence that has shot up since late last year in the Andean country.

His government blames drug trafficking gangs who use the country as a transit point for exporting narcotics to the United States and Europe.

A state of emergency Lasso put in place in October faced criticism from the Constitutional Court, which halved the emergency period to 30 days and said the military should only support police operations.