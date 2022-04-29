WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur in southern Argentina
Named Maip macrothorax, the carnivorous dinosaur is thought to have inhabited what is now the southern tip of Argentina 70 million years ago, scientists say.
Scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur in southern Argentina
Fossils were discovered in March 2019, but due to Covid, the fossils had to be distributed between scientists who analysed them at home. / Reuters
April 29, 2022

A team of Argentine paleontologists digging in Patagonia has discovered the remains of the largest dinosaur belonging to the raptor family ever recorded.

The dinosaur, a new species named Maip macrothorax, was between nine and 10-metres-long, while other "megaraptors" were no longer than nine metres, said Mauro Aranciaga Rolando, one of the scientists who participated in the discovery.

"This animal is very large in size and we were able to recover a lot of remains," Aranciaga Rolando told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday when the fossils were shown at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Argentine Museum in the capital Buenos Aires.

The fossils were discovered in March 2019 in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, days before strict Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were enforced, said the National Scientific and Technical Research Council, to which the experts who found the dinosaur belong.

Two Japanese scientists also participated in the Argentine expedition.

Recommended

Due to the pandemic, paleontologists initially had to distribute the fossils between them and analyse them at home.

Dinosaur roamed some 70 million years ago

The carnivorous dinosaur is thought to have inhabited what is now the southern tip of Argentina 70 million years ago during the Cretaceous period.

Megaraptors were animals with an agile skeleton, a long tail that allowed them to maneuver and balance, a long neck and an elongated skull with more than 60 small teeth, said Aranciaga Rolando, who explained that the sharp-ended limbs of "Maip" were the animal's most dangerous weapon.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise