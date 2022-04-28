Six out of 10 children ages 8–12 are exposed to cyber risks online and one in two children encounter cyberbullying, and close to one-third experiences other cyber threats such as phishing or hacking, a cybersecurity study has found.

Cybercrimes against children were at a steady rate by 5-9 percent each year but skyrocketed sharply by 144 percent in 2020 after more than one billion school children worldwide switched to remote learning, according Surfshark.

Annual financial losses from cybercrimes against children reached US$660,000 (YoY decrease by 32 percent) in 2020 alone.

To put it in perspective, in the US only, around 12 million children were exposed to cyber risks, 9 million were affected by cyberbullying, and 6 million experienced cyber threats in the past three years.

Naturally, children in nations with the lowest online presence are the least likely to be cyberbullied or fall victim to cyber dangers such as phishing or even hacking.

However, online safety education plays one of the most important roles in children's ability to cope with cyberbullying, phishing, and other cyberthreats.

"Through this study, we can see that educating children about cyberthreats plays a massive role in them knowing how to deal with any problems that may arise online. Every child is an individual," cybersecurity expert Aleksandr Valentij said.

"They all seek different things from their online experience, handling danger differently. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to discussing online safety with your children. Instead, you must discover ways to converse with them and assist them in understanding what to do."

Interestingly, low and lower-middle-income countries have better online safety education than rich ones.

High-income countries like Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have basically non-existent online safety education, scoring 6.5 and 2 out of 100.