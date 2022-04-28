More than two thousand civilians have died, out of which more than 200 are children, since Russia's military attack on Ukraine as of April 26, 2022.

A further 7.1 million others are displaced, and four million have fled Ukraine, but the war's brutal human cost and consequences do not end there.

An environmental nightmare is taking place in Ukraine as pollutants released by the continuing Russian bombing could take years to clean up.

On April 14, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine said that since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Russian military had fired more than 1,500 missiles into Ukraine, and more than 5,000 units of Russian military equipment of various types have been destroyed.

As of April 8, the total weight of all destroyed Russian equipment is about 85,000 tons. Recycling military scrap metal is a complex and time-consuming process which could take decades to rid.

Most parts of eastern Ukraine, where much of the conflict has occurred, have petroleum refineries and chemical plants.

And with the attacks and missiles striking those refineries, chemical plants and ammonia pipelines, the nation's air, water and soil have been poisoned.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, jointly with local NGOs, recorded 111 attacks against industrial sites, energy plants, water stations, gas pipelines and unique natural resources.

"During the first month of the war, over 1,100 missiles were launched on the territory of Ukraine, and about 4,000 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed," says Yevhenia Zasiadko, the head of Ecoaction.

"This will lead to the accumulation of carcinogenic waste as spilt fuel from exploded missiles contaminates the soil and groundwater with chemicals and heavy metals."

Beyond this, there are enormous impacts on agricultural lands because of large-scale mining by Russian troops.