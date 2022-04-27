Minneapolis state police have engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade, including stopping and arresting Black people at a higher rate than white people, using force more often on people of color and maintaining a culture where racist language is tolerated, an investigation has shown.

The probe by the US state was launched after George Floyd's killing and its report was released on Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which said the police use an illegal "pattern or practice of race discrimination."

The report said the agency and the American city would negotiate a court-enforceable agreement to address the long list of problems identified in the report, with input from residents, officers, city staff and others.

The report said police department data "demonstrates significant racial disparities with respect to officers' use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests."

And it said officers "used covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organisations, unrelated to criminal activity, and maintain an organisational culture where some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language with impunity."

"They call Black individuals '(n-word) and 'monkeys' and call Black women 'Black b****es,'" according to the report. "One MPD supervisor referred to Somali men as 'orangutans.'

"Community members reported examples of MPD officers calling Latino individuals 'beaners,'" the study continued, and "called fellow Black MPD officers 'nappy head' and 'cattle.'"

Human rights commissioner Rebecca Lucero said during a news conference after the report was released that it doesn't single out any officers or city leaders.

"This investigation is not about one individual or one incident," Lucero said.

Campaigners call report 'historic'

The report noted the city and police department "do not need to wait to institute immediate changes to begin to address the causes of discrimination that weaken the City's public safety system and harm community members."