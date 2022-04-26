China has long sought to wield greater influence in the resource-rich Pacific and with its recent security deal with the Solomon Islands, its policy in the region is now giving the desired results.

A former colony of the UK which still recognises Queen Elizabeth II as its monarch, the Solomon Islands created quite a stir across the Western alliance after announcing the pact with Beijing earlier this month.

Washington was quick to warn Beijing of the consequences, saying if it established a “military presence” in the Solomon Islands following the security pact, the US would “respond accordingly,” according to a White House statement.

But why is China’s security pact with the Solomon Islands a big deal in the region?

Raffaello Pantucci, an expert on China and a senior associate fellow at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank, believes it’s a big deal because it shows China’s success in securing its influence over the region, which has long been more friendly towards the Western alliance.

“It’s unclear exactly what the impact of the pact will be. But it’s really more about the fact that in these Pacific islands, the Chinese have now got such a great deal of influence that it seems local authorities are going to turn against their traditional allies of the US and Australia,” Pantucci tells TRT World.

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s pro-China stances show how large Beijing’s growing influence over the tiny Pacific state has become. Prior to the China-Solomon Islands security pact, which allows Beijing to deploy its troops to protect the nation's “social order,” Sogavare also changed the state’s Taiwan policy in 2019.

Sogavare, who has served as the prime minister several times since the 2000s, switched sides, ending the Solomon Islands' recognition of Taiwan’s sovereignty over mainland China, and acknowledging Beijing's. With China considering Taiwan a part of its sovereignty, the Solomon Islands' move revealed the depth of China's influence in this small island state, according to Pantucci.

The Western alliance is closely watching China’s gains in the Solomon Islands, which gained its independence in 1978 from the UK, angering the Western coalition and escalating tensions in the region. Last year, the fierce competition between China and the Western alliance across the Pacific led the US, Australia and the UK to form AUKUS, a military pact against Beijing.

“The China-Solomons agreement is very troubling for the stability and security of the Southwest Pacific region,” says Edward Erickson, a former US army officer and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

“The reason for this is that the sea lines of communications from the United States to Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia can be cut or interdicted by Chinese military forces based in the Solomons,” Erickson tells TRT World.

What the security deal says

While the security deal’s details have not been disclosed, the agreement, for which China has pushed so hard for some time, would allow Beijing “to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in the Solomon Islands.”

It would also let China “make ship visits to, carry out logistical replenishment in, and stopover and transition in the Solomon Islands.”

The Chinese business elite has long been in the Solomon Islands, investing in the country’s different sectors, but some violent acts against them in the past put their lives in danger. In 2006, after Snyder Rini, a long-serving deputy and a former minister, became the country’s prime minister, he faced allegations that he took bribes from Chinese businessmen to form his government, leading to anti-Chinese riots across the capital.

As a result, the security deal aims to protect both Chinese lives and interests.

Despite fierce criticism from the US and Australia, which is the biggest aid donor to the Solomon Islands, Sogavare refused to backtrack from the security deal, saying that it was a sovereign decision.