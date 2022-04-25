Monday, April 25, 2022

Russia: Western weapons in Ukraine legitimate targets

Deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the NATO alliance is "in essence engaged in war with Russia" and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview.

"These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia'smilitary acting within the context of the special operation," Lavrov told state television in an interview posted on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?" Lavrov said. "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."

Mariupol officials say new mass grave found

Officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol have said a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about 10 kilometres north of Mariupol.

Satellite photos released over the past several days have shown what appear to be images of other mass graves.

Russia's Lavrov: 'Real' danger of World War III

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a "real" danger of a World War III.

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Lavrov told the Interfax news agency.

He criticised Kiev's approach to the talks, adding: "Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process.

Lavrov also accused Ukraine's President Zelenskyy of "pretending" to negotiate, saying, "he's a good actor" but "if you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you'll find a thousand contradictions."

Russia: Ukraine bombed village, wounded two civilians

The governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine has accused Kiev of bombing one of its villages, wounding two civilians and damaging several houses.

"A village was targeted by shots... It is already clear that there are injured civilians," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine: Russia continues to storm steel plant in Mariupol

Russian forces have been continuing to attack the vast Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"The enemy continues to attack our defences in the area of the Azovstal plant, using aircraft, artillery ... firing with tanks and trying to advance with assault groups, violating the order of their own supreme commander," Arestovych said in a video address.

Ukraine: Russia strikes on rail infrastructure kill several

At least five people have been killed and another 18 injured in Russian strikes on railway infrastructure in the central Ukraine region of Vinnytsia, Kiev said.

"Preliminary information shows that five people died and 18 were injured. Rescue operations are under way, investigators, prosecutors and other services are working at the scene," the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said in a statement on social media.

The prosecutor's office said Russian forces had used rockets to strike "transport infrastructure" near the town of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.

Biden approves $165M sale of non-standard ammunition for Ukraine

The Biden administration has approved the sale of roughly $165 million in non-standard ammunition for Ukraine's armed forces.

The announcement comes less than a day after the US secretaries of state and defence met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The proposed sale, which Congress was notified of on Sunday, includes among many things 52-millimetre and 152-millimetre artillery rounds, grenade launcher rounds and 120-millimetre mortars.

US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipment'

The United States believes Kiev can win the conflict against Russia if it has the "right equipment", Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has said.

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told a group of journalists after he and Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support."

Russia expels dozens of German diplomats

Moscow has said it was expelling 40 German diplomats in response to the "unfriendly decision" by Berlin to kick out Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it summoned Germany's ambassador in Moscow and handed him a note "declaring persona non grata 40 employees of German diplomatic institutions in Russia as part of a symmetrical response".

"A strong protest was made to the head of the German diplomatic mission in Moscow in connection with the openly unfriendly decision of the German government," to expel Russian diplomats, the ministry said.

US diplomats to return to Kiev as Biden taps new envoy

American diplomats will return to Kiev this week as US President Joe Biden announced his pick to fill the long-vacant ambassador post for Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the flurry of diplomatic activity while addressing reporters in Poland after departing Ukraine in what was the first visit by a senior American official since Russian began its attacks in February.

Biden announced career diplomat Bridget Brink as his nominee to be the new US envoy to Kiev.

Brink is currently the US ambassador to the Slovak Republic, and had previously served as a top official at t he State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

EU: Ukraine war has consequences for Asia

Russia's attacks on Ukraine threatens India's regional security, the European Union chief has said during a trip to New Delhi aimed at fostering deeper strategic ties.

"The outcome of the war will not only determine the future of Europe but also deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region," Ursula von der Leyen told an audience at the Raisina Dialogue, an annual geopolitical conference in New Delhi.

Von der Leyen is the latest visiting Western diplomat to press India, which gets most of its arms from Russia, over its neutral stance on the conflict.

Germany says ‘will do everything possible’ to end Russian attacks

Germany will continue to do everything possible to end Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, the government said.

In a statement released after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s meeting with his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas, the German government pledged more support to Ukraine.

“It is now important to continue to do everything possible to end the Russian war of aggression and further exp and support for Ukraine,” the statement said, but did not provide any concrete details.

Ukraine: No deal on humanitarian corridor from Mariupol plant

Ukraine has said Moscow had not agreed to its request for a humanitarian corridor to let wounded soldiers and civilians leave the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"Unfortunately, there are no agreements on humanitarian corridors from Azovstal today," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk said on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry earlier announced a ceasefire around the steel plant to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine: Russian attacks in east are being rebuffed

Ukraine's defence ministry has said Russia was continuing to attack in eastern Ukraine but was being pushed back.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had attempted to break through the defences of towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka and Avdiivka.

He also said the forces were attempting to advance from the town of Izyumtowards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

ICC prosecutor to join EU team probing crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor will join an EU investigations team to probe possible international crimes committed in Ukraine.

"The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will become a participant in the joint investigation team (JIT) on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine," Eurojust said in a statement.

Ukraine: More than 200 children killed so far in Russian attacks

At least 215 children have been killed and 391 others injured in Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, authorities said.