One of the main drivers of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine was to stop NATO’s eastern expansion towards Russia’s borders but its conflict with Kiev has achieved the opposite by pushing neutral states like Sweden and Finland into joining the Western alliance.

Now both Sweden and Finland are publicly seeking NATO membership. If both states join the Western alliance, it means NATO will get even closer to Russian borders, expanding its eastern flank further.

But their move toward NATO has the potential to invite more trouble as the Kremlin has starkly warned the two states that if they join NATO, Moscow might consider deploying nuclear weapons into Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic enclave.

“In this case, it will no longer be possible to talk about any nonnuclear status of the Baltic—the balance must be restored,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who was also the country’s former president, on Thursday, referring to Kaliningrad.

Also in late February, Russia issued a clear threat to both states. "Clearly [the] accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO, which is first and foremost a military alliance, would have serious military-political repercussions that would demand a response from our country," said Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

However, until the explosion of the Ukraine crisis nearly two months ago, both Finland and Sweden’s neutrality have been seen as possible models to address the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, which fiercely opposed Ukraine’s membership to NATO.

While both states have a complicated history with Russia, as EU members, how have they managed their non-NATO status?

Sweden’s Russia policy

Sweden’s political history with Russia has long been a major determinant of Stockholm's Moscow policy and its neutrality.

Sweden and Russia share a common history dating back to the 9th century, when a Swedish Varangian (Viking) ruler, Rurik, founded the history’s first Russian state, Kievan Rus, whose successors would later also establish the Tsardom of Russia based in Moscow.

But from the 12th century to early 19th century, both nations fought several wars with each other, seeing some Swedish armies marching toward Moscow. During the 17th century, when the Swedish kingdom supported Ukrainian rebellions against Muscovite leadership, Russia emerged stronger from different conflicts, reaching the Baltics and controlling the region.

In the following centuries, in other conflicts, Russia established its superiority over the Swedes and during the Napoleonic Wars, a rapprochement developed between the two states as Moscow protected Sweden against French leader Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion. During the same period, Sweden also lost Finland to Russia.

Since then, there has been no military conflict between Moscow and Stockholm. As a result, the 19th century rapprochement and Sweden’s loss of significant territories during the Napoleonic Wars resulted in the emergence of Swedish neutrality.