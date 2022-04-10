Sunday, April 10, 2022

10 civilians killed in strikes in eastern Ukraine - governor

Weekend bombardments in eastern Ukraine killed 10 civilians and wounded 11 others around Kharkiv, the region's governor said.

Saturday's bombardments hit four towns around and to the southeast of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram, adding that one of those killed was a child.

"In the course of the day, the occupiers bombarded the civil infrastructure at Balakliya, Pesochin, Zolochiv and Dergachi," he added.

"At the current time we know of 10 people killed, including a child, and 11 wounded."

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, had a population of around 1.5 million before the offensive.

EU to discuss new Russia sanctions

EU foreign ministers are to discuss Monday a sixth round of sanctions on Moscow.

Although the sanctions that would hurt Russia the most -- an EU boycott of its oil and gas exports -- are not on the table formally, European Union diplomats do acknowledge there are discussions about them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for such EU embargoes, but the bloc remains divided over a ban on Russian gas and oil imports.

Death toll from Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 57

The death toll from a missile strike on the train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has risen to 57 people, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Kyrylenko said 109 people were wounded in the attack, which Ukraine has blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.

Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, he said, adding he hoped to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the "war of aggression".

Nehammer's meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and a European Union leader since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, triggering a broad Western effort to isolate Moscow.

"I'm going to meet Vladimir #Putin in Moscow tomorro w," Nehammer wrote on Twitter.

Over 1,200 bodies found in Kiev region so far - prosecutor

Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said 1,222 bodies have been found in the region around the capital Kiev so far.

"We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kiev region," Venediktova said in an interview with Britain's Sky News.

UN: More than 4.5M Ukrainians flee conflict

More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their country since the Russian offensive on February 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The UNHCR said there were 4,503,954 Ukrainian refugees on Sunday. That was 62,291 more than the previous day.

Europe has not seen such a flood of refugees since World War II.

Ninety percent of those who have fled Ukraine are women and children, as the Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to leave.

Ukraine braces for 'important battles'

Ukraine is preparing for "important battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country, officials in Kiev said.

Evacuations continued from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike on Friday killed 52 people at a railway station, while an airport in the central city of Dnipro was completely destroyed in fresh shelling Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again condemned atrocities against civilians, and after speaking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said they agreed "that all perpetrators of war crimes must be identified and punished".

Pope urges Easter ceasefire

Pope Francis has called for an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine to pave the way for peace through "real negotiation".

"Let the Easter truce begin. But not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again -- no! -- a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation," he told a public mass at Saint Peter's Square.

The pontiff denounced a conflict where "defenceless civilians" suffered "heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty".

But Russia's Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a key Putin ally, issued his own appeal against Russia's "enemies".

Ukraine says Russians stole lethal substances from Chernobyl

Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear plant stole radioactive substances from research laboratories that could potentially kill them, Ukraine's State Agency for Managing the Exclusion Zone said.

Moscow's forces seized the defunct power plant on the first day of their offensive on Ukraine on February 24. They occupied the highly radioactive zone for over a month, before retreating on March 31.

The agency said on Facebook that Russian soldiers pillaged two laboratories in the area.

It said the Russians entered a storage area of the Ecocentre research base and stole 133 highly radioactive substances.

US official: Russia appoints new commander for Ukraine attack

Russia has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to US officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theatres.

The senior official who identified the new commander was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”

Pro-Russian protesters in Germany outnumbered by Ukraine supporters

Around 600 pro-Russian protesters in a 350-car motorcade set off on a demonstration in Hanover in the north of Germany on Sunday, where there was also a counter-demonstration of around 700 people supporting Ukraine in the city centre, local police said.

The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against discrimination in Germany towards Russians following the Ukraine attack.

Police said fences had been put up to separate the pro-Russian protesters from the counter-demonstration and they added that the protests had been peaceful so far.

Ukraine reports 5,600 'war crime' cases as shelling continues

Ukraine's prosecutor general has said her team documented 5,600 cases of "war crimes" perpetrated by the Russian government and its leading figures.

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky, Iryna Venediktova said the main case names over 500 people, including "top" Russian military personnel, politicians and "propaganda agents".

She added Vladimir Putin was a "main war criminal of the 21st century", but in accordance with international law, as long as the Russian president is in power he enjoys diplomatic immunity and cannot be persecuted unless the initiative is taken by the International Criminal Court.

Shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk, Dnipro regions wounds one

Russian forces have fired shells into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions hitting several buildings, wounding one person and causing a fire, officials said.

A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in separatist-controlled Luhansk, the region's governor said.

In the central city of Dnipro, one person was wounded when a building was hit. The shelling sparked a fire that was eventually put out, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post.

Ukraine agrees nine humanitarian corridors from the east

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that Kiev agreed on the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol.