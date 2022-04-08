A former Goldman Sachs banker has been convicted of bribery and other corruption charges in connection with the looting of the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB.

A jury reached the verdict at the US trial of Roger Ng in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.

A former head of investment banking in Malaysia, Ng is the only Goldman banker to stand trial in the 1MDB scandal.

The 49-year-old had pleaded not guilty to three counts – conspiring to launder money and violating two anti-bribery laws.

Prosecutors alleged that Ng and other Goldman Sachs bankers helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion through bond sales – only to divert $4.5 billion of it to themselves and their co-conspirators through bribes and kickbacks.

“The harm to the people of Malaysia is immeasurable,” prosecutor Alixandra Smith said during closing arguments. “It is deeply unfair to everyone else who plays by the rules.”

Is Roger Ng 'the fall guy'?