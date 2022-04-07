WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO, a product of Cold War, should have become history long ago: China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has advised relevant countries to "exercise caution when developing relations with NATO."
NATO, a product of Cold War, should have become history long ago: China
Beijing has been pushing back against expansion of NATO. / Reuters
April 7, 2022

Calling NATO a “product of the Cold War,” China has urged non-NATO countries to practice caution in their attempts to develop relations with the military alliance.

“NATO is a product of the Cold War and should have become history long ago,” Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Zhao was responding to a question that Finland was “considering” applying to join NATO amid Russia’s offensive in Ukraine which began on February 24. 

“We advise relevant countries to exercise caution when developing relations with NATO,” Zhao said, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Beijing has been pushing back expansion of NATO.

Recommended

On allegations that China-backed hackers attacked India’s power supply, Zhao said: “In the investigation of cyber incidents there should be complete evidence, and connection to any government shouldn’t be recklessly made."

“We have reiterated many times that China firmly opposes and cracks down on any form of hacking in accordance with the law, and will not encourage, support or condone hacking,” the spokesman said.

He accused the US of being the “world's largest source of cyberattacks.”

READ MORE: Did China really try to help Russia in Ukraine?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France