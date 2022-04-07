Calling NATO a “product of the Cold War,” China has urged non-NATO countries to practice caution in their attempts to develop relations with the military alliance.

“NATO is a product of the Cold War and should have become history long ago,” Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Zhao was responding to a question that Finland was “considering” applying to join NATO amid Russia’s offensive in Ukraine which began on February 24.

“We advise relevant countries to exercise caution when developing relations with NATO,” Zhao said, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Beijing has been pushing back expansion of NATO.