Turkish football team Galatasaray and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv are teaming up to stage a charity football match to benefit Ukrainian orphans.

In a show of solidarity and support to the people of Ukraine, Galatasaray will host Mircea Lucescu's side on their home ground, Nef stadium, in a football fundraiser on April 14.

Dynamo Kyiv manager Lucescu - a former manager of Istanbul’s Besiktas, Galatasaray, and the Turkish National Football Team – said on Thursday that he spent many years working in Türkiye, stressing that he knows very well how helpful the Turkish people are.

Decrying the “nightmare” that people in Ukraine have been facing for six weeks, Lucescu said: "We want to show our support to them with the football matches we will play…”

Lucescu said that Dynamo Kyiv will take on Legia Warszawa in Poland on April 12 and then will take on Galatasaray with the slogan "Match for Peace."

On February 24, Ukraine suspended play in its top-tier football league due to the attacks launched by Russia.

