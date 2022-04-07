Yemen's President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi has relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen al Ahmar from his post and established a Presidential Leadership Council that will run the country's key affairs including politics and the military.

"I am announcing the founding of a leading presidential council to complete the implementation of the transitional period's tasks," President Hadi said on Thursday.

"I am transferring all my power to the presidential council in an irrevocable way in accordance with the constitution and the Gulf Initiative's executive mechanism."

The new body will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy, and the council will run the nation's politics, military affairs and security during the transitional period, the president said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia welcomed the Yemen president's decision and announced support to the poor Arab country's economy with $3 billion.

Riyadh also urged the new presidential council to begin negotiations with Houthi rebels.