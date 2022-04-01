Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a two-month truce starting Saturday, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Gulf, with the possibility of an extension.

"The parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month truce which comes into effect tomorrow April 2 at 1900hrs," UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement on Friday.

"The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties."

"During these two months, I plan to intensify my work with the parties with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process," he said.

“I call on the parties to fully adhere to and respect the Truce and its elements and to take all necessary steps to immediately implement it,” he added.

UN chief welcomes truce