Yemen's Houthi rebels have said that they "regret" that Saudi Arabia has not given a "clear" reaction to their ceasefire offer, but said they were open to "any positive response".

The Houthi rebels had announced on Saturday a three-day truce with the Saudi-led coalition, a day after they launched a wave of cross-border drone and missile strikes on Saudi targets.

The coalition did not comment on the Houthi ceasefire but launched air strikes on Yemen just hours after the rebels announced it.

But late on Tuesday, as Riyadh was about to host talks on the seven-year conflict in Yemen — discussions which the Houthis refused to attend — the Saudis too announced a ceasefire from Wednesday morning and peace talks during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

READ MORE:Saudi-led coalition declares Ramadan ceasefire in Yemen

Rebels seek end to siege