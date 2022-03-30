Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Ukraine's Zelensky dismisses Russian claims of scaleback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he didn't trust Russian vows to scale back military activity and that his army was getting ready for further fighting in the east.

"We don't believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation, adding that Russian troops were regrouping to strike the eastern Donbass region.

"We will not give anything away. We will fight for every metre of our territory."

Russia says forces near Ukraine capital and in north "regroup", focus on Donbass

Russia's defence ministry has said its forces were regrouping near Ukraine's capital Kiev and the northern city of Chernihiv to focus on other key areas and complete the "liberation" of the breakaway eastern Donbass region.

The ministry's statement, part of a reframing of Moscow's stated objectives in recent days, came a day after Russia said it would scale back operations near Kiev and Chernihiv to support progress in peace talks.

The defence ministry said on the 35th day of the conflict Russia had accomplished "all" the goals of the first phase of what it describes as its special military operation in Ukraine.

Pentagon: Russia starting to reposition under 20% of forces around Kiev

Russia has started to reposition under 20 percent of the forces arrayed around Ukraine's capital Kiev, the Pentagon has said, but cautioned Russia was expected to refit and resupply them for redeployment, and not bring the forces home.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said some of the Russian forces may have already moved into Belarus, as opposed to their home garrisons.

Kirby also told a news briefing Russian contractor Wagner Group had deployed about 1,000 contractors into Ukraine's Donbass region, which Moscow has declared a priority.

Biden, Zelenskyy discuss 'additional capabilities' for Ukraine's military

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call, the White House has said in a statement.

Biden also told Zelenskyy that the United States would provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct aid, as Kiev battles against Russian forces.

"The leaders discussed...continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said.

Putin tells Scholz gas payments can continue in euros

The German government has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Europe could continue paying for Russian gas in euros and not rubles as previously announced.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Putin had told Scholz that payments from Europe next month "would continue to be in euros and transferred as usual to the Gazprom Bank which is not affected by sanctions".

The bank would then convert the payments into rubles, Hebestreit quoted Putin as saying.

UN 'thankful' for Ankara's efforts in Ukraine peace talks

The United Nations has said that it thanked Türkiye for its efforts during talks to maintain peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the UN continues to push for the success of the talks that recently took place in Istanbul.

"We're also very much thankful for the efforts of Türkiye in that regard and we hope that the statements and the promises that we heard turn into concrete action on the ground, which means silencing the guns," he said.

Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries - Google

Russian hackers have recently attempted to penetrate the networks of NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries, Google's Threat Analysis Group has said in a report.

The report did not say which militaries had been targeted in what Google described as "credential phishing campaigns" launched by a Russian-based group called Coldriver, or Callisto.

"These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown," the report said.

Abramovich an effective mediator with Russia: Ukraine negotiator

Ukraine sees the billionaire Roman Abramovich as an effective mediator between Kiev and Moscow who helps prevent misunderstandings from happening between the two sides, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has said.

"It has long been known in the media space that he is an extremely effective mediator between delegations and partially moderates the process so that there is no misunderstanding at the outset," he told a televised briefing.

Podolyak also played down as speculative "conspiracy theories" the reports that Abramovich had been poisoned several weeks ago, saying such reports were meant to put pressure on the delegations.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hires US law firm for sanctions advice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has hired an American law firm to advise on Western sanctions imposed after Russia's offensive and help engage with US officials on policy matters, according to a filing with the US Justice Department.

San Francisco-based Morrison & Foerster will counsel Zelenskyy's office on regulatory issues "including US, EU a nd UK sanctions regimes," John Smith, a partner in the firm, said in the Monday filing.

Smith led the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees American sanctions, before joining Morrison & Foerster in 2018. Smith said in the filing that Morrison & Foerster will perform the work at no cost to Ukraine.

Local mayor says 80 civilians killed in Ukraine's Mykolayiv

About 80 civilians have been killed and around 450 wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv since Russia started its offensive in Ukraine, the local mayor said.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych also said on national television that Russia had used cluster munitions in Mikolayiv. He provided no evidence but said there was a "huge number of cluster bombs scattered around the city".

Russia has previously denied using cluster munitions or targeting civilians since the beginning of the conflict on February 24.

Russian delegate positive on talks with Kiev

The head of Russia's delegation in talks with Ukraine this week has said that Kiev's readiness to consider a neutral status will meet a key Russian demand.

Vladimir Medinsky said that, during Tuesday’s talks in Istanbul, Ukraine submitted a set of proposals including its readiness to adopt a non-bloc, nuclear-free status and drop its bid to join NATO.

He said Ukraine also signalled its readiness not to host foreign military bases and to hold joint drills with foreign militaries only in consultation with countries serving as guarantors of a peace deal, which would include Russia.

Ukrainian negotiator voices optimism after talks with Russia

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has said he felt optimistic after talks with Russia at which Moscow said it will scale down military operations near Kiev and a city in northern Ukraine.

"I have an optimistic impression of the round of negotiations in Istanbul," Podolyak told an online briefing following Tuesday's talks in Turkey.

He said a proposed system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be offered in exchange for its neutrality, would be put to a nationwide referendum only after Russian troops withdrew to positions they held before attacking Ukraine.

At least 200 killed in Kiev suburb Irpin since start of conflict

At least 200 people have been killed in the Kiev suburb of Irpin since Russia's offensive in Ukraine, its mayor has said, adding that more than half of the city had been destroyed and it was not safe for residents to return.

"I think about 200 to 300 people have died unfortunately," mayor Oleksandr Markushyn told reporters.

"Fifty percent of the city is destroyed, including critical infrastructure," he said, adding that while Irpin was "100 percent" under Ukrainian control, it was "still dangerous" and still being shelled by Russia.

UN rights chief warns of 'war crimes' in Ukraine conflict

Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine are of "immense concern", the UN rights chief has said, warning that they could amount to "war crimes".

"Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The massive destruction of civilian objects and the high number of civilian casualties strongly indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution have not been sufficiently adhered to."

Slovakia expels 35 Russian diplomats

Slovakia, a member of the European Union, has said it decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats based on information provided by intelligence services.

The country will "reduce the staff of the Russian embassy in Bratislava by 35," foreign ministry spokesman Juraj Tomaga said.

"We regret that following the previous expulsions of Russian diplomats in the last couple of years, the Russian diplomatic mission has not shown any interest in operating correctly in Slovakia," he added.

Russia sanctions should increase until full withdrawal: UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Western powers should tighten the economic noose around Russia until it withdraws all its soldiers from Ukraine.

At a hearing in parliament, Johnson told MPs that to lift G7 sanctions simply in return for a Russian ceasefire in Ukraine would go "straight into (Vladimir) Putin's playbook".

"My view is we should intensify sanctions with a rolling programme until every single one of his troops is out of Ukraine," he said.

Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines

US intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about Russian forces’ performance in Ukraine, according to a US official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the recently declassified intelligence finding, said that Putin has felt misled by the Russian military and there is now persistent tension between him and senior Russian defence officials.

The official did not detail underlying evidence for how US intelligence made the determination.

UN official to vet forced evacuation claims

The UN human rights chief has said her office is looking into allegations that some residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have been forcibly evacuated to areas controlled by Russian forces or to Russia itself.

Speaking to the UN's Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet decried life of “sheer terror” for people in the southeastern port city since Russia’s offensive on February 24.

Ukraine has charged that Russian forces were forcibly taking people from Mariupol and other areas to Russia. Moscow has denied the claims, saying about 500,000 Ukrainians left for Russia voluntarily.

Ukraine to discuss co-operation with Turkish officials

The Ukrainian delegation which held talks with Russia in Istanbul this week is staying behind to hold talks on military-technical co-operation with the Turkish government, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia has said.

Ukraine says shelling continues around Kiev

A senior Ukrainian official has said that the Russian military has continued shelling areas around the Ukrainian capital.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kiev region military administration, said that there were 30 Russian shellings of the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.

The barrage came despite a Russian pledge to reduce military activities around Kiev and the northern city of Chernihiv after Tuesday’s talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul.

Russia says it hit 64 more military objects in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that 64 military objects were destroyed in Ukraine over the past day.

Speaking at a daily press briefing in Moscow, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that among the hit objects were four control centers, three air defense systems - one S-300 and two Buk-M1 - three installations of multiple rocket launchers, two artillery batteries, two large fuel depots and 49 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment.

Also, two large ammunition depots were hit with missiles, fired from a mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander, Konashenkov added.

Zelenskyy addresses Norway's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Norwegian Parliament that Russia wants “to destroy the foundation of Europe.”

Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Stortinget, said that “the future of Europe is being decided now.”