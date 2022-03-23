In a recent speech, the Russian president lashed out at some of his fellow citizens, calling them “traitors” and “scum” for upholding a pro-Western and anti-war view. He said they are not being "real Russians," a rebuke that came at a time when Russia's attack on Ukraine shows signs of stalling.

Using harsh words against his critics, his fellow countrymen, Putin is trying to rally popular support for his unpopular fight in Ukraine, which has been dragging on for several weeks since the first fire was shot in late February.

While the wartime president faces tremendous Western pressure, he hasn't shied away from deploying a language laced with ethnic nationalism, a striking departure from the traditions Russia inherited from the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The former Soviet Union, which was a communist state, denounced all forms of nationalist ideas based on race, including Russian ethnicity. However, a few years after its collapse, the Russian state has slowly and steadily embraced Russian ethnic identity, with signs of it featuring in the Kremlin’s policy-making process under Putin.

Even the Russian Federation’s first government led by President Boris Yeltsin showed some degree of respect toward the Soviet legacy, says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia analyst.

“But in the absence of communism, enriched by gas and oil revenues and powered by Putin’s leadership, Moscow has increasingly seen Russian nationalism as a source of its political legitimacy to rebuild the state,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World.

“I must say that particularly since the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, Russian nationalism has been the main motivation of the Kremlin's decision-making process,” the analyst says, referring to Putin’s leadership.

Putin has recently accused the Bolshevik leaders like Nikita Khruschev, a Ukrainian-origin Soviet leader, of “robbing” Russia by arranging regions like Crimea to be part of Ukraine.

He also believes Ukraine exists thanks to the Soviet leadership’s artificial political designs, which he harshly criticised for its treatment of “the Russian people as inexhaustible material for their social experiments,” suggesting that Russians were victims of the communist state. Interestingly, Ukrainian leaders ruled the Soviets for much of the communist state’s duration.

Moscow also wants to tighten its control over non-Russian populations across its vast areas.

While Russia is a federation with many federative regions, which are also a construct of the Soviet era, “the Kremlin believes that the time has come to institutionalise Russian nationalism across all 85 regions,” Yalinkilicli says. But that policy might also create a lot of repercussions in regions where diverse populations from Tatars to Chechens and other non-Russians live.

All these signs show that a non-communist Russian history has become a source of great inspiration for Putin and his allies in recent years.

According to Laurence Kotlikoff, a worldwide famed American economist whose ancestors moved to the US from Ukraine, what Putin is doing isn’t just about Russian nationalism but also about resurrecting the old Russian Empire.

“We have to take what Putin is saying seriously, which is that he wants to restore the Russian Empire,” Kotlikoff, who has advised several Russian think-tanks and the Ukrainian government, tells TRT World. The professor also underlines the price the world dearly paid when the West did not take what Hitler was initially saying prior to WWII seriously.

The old Russian Empire, which stretched from the Sea of Japan to current Western Poland, including Finland, Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova and Ukraine in the late 19th century, was a Eurasian state based on the elements of Russian Slavic Orthodoxy.

Religious nationalism: Slavic Orthodoxy

Putin’s Russia has seen more emphasis on the Orthodox Slavic nation’s history based on a thousand-year-old narrative started in Kievan Rus’, the first Russian state in history that emerged in the 9th Century. According to this approach, Kievan Rus’ was followed by the rise of the Grand Duke of Moscow, the predecessor state of the Tsardom of Russia, in the late 13th Century.

By fighting Ukraine in an attempt to claim back Kiev, Putin shows his “ontological” understanding of Russian history, according to Yalinkilicli, who was standing in front of the newly-erected statue of Vladimir the Great, located in the Kremlin, when he responded to TRT World’s questions.

Vladimir the Great, a hero for both Ukrainians and Russians adjoining both nations’ history, who is also a source of great admiration for Putin, converted to Orthodox Christianity, turning Kievan Rus’ into a Christian state in the late 10th Century.