Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing the severest challenge to his four-year rule as a reinvigorated opposition pushes a no-confidence resolution through the parliament that could potentially force him to step down.

At the heart of Khan’s worries is a small group of lawmakers from his own party—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)— who have switched sides.

Khan’s government was elected to power in 2018 after a popular mobilisation shunned the established political parties which have taken turns to rule the economically-battered South Asian country for decades.

But his government was only able to win enough majority in the lower house, the National Assembly, after a host of politicians known for jumping onto the winning ship joined PTI before the election.

These lawmakers are the so-called “electables,” politicians belonging to land-owning families or tribes who hold sway over their constituencies.

“Electables are the landlords and spiritual leaders with a massive following, and they have been winning votes to get into parliament since before 1947,” when Pakistan gained independence from the British colonial rule, says Ahmad Ijaz, an Islamabad-based political analyst.

“In Pakistani politics, tribal and sectarian affiliations matter a lot. People vote for prominent people from their own communities.”

In the local lingo, electables are referred to as “lotas.” A lota is the water pot with a narrow funnel that South Asians use in toilets to maintain hygiene.

Around two dozen PTI lawmakers have defected to the opposition in recent days. Some of them, such as Aamir Talal Gopang, were once part of the opposition, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

A group of opposition parties known as the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) has mounted a challenge to Prime Minister Khan, saying he no longer enjoys the confidence of the majority in the parliament.

With 172 seats in the 342-member house, Khan’s government holds what is known as a simple majority—a nudge here or there, and his hold becomes vulnerable.

But here’s the thing: it depends on support from small regional parties to make up that majority as its own members number 155. Now those allies, including the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), have given mixed signals about their commitment to the alliance.

Amid all of this, the defection of a dozen or so lawmakers could be a serious blow for Khan when the no-confidence motion goes to vote on March 25.

In a bizarre show, some PTI defectors are holed up in a hostel in Islamabad under the opposition’s control. From there, they gave interviews to TV anchors about how their “conscience” provoked them to abandon their party.

Khan’s government, on the other hand, has accused the opposition of horse-trading PTI members with bribes going as high as $1 million.

Leaders with benefits