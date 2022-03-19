Saturday, March 19, 2022

Air strikes target Ukraine city of Mykolaiv — local official

Russian air raids on Mykolaiv were taking place in quick succession, a regional official said, a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city.

Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said there wasn't even enough time to raise the alarm over the raids "because, by the time we announce this tornado, it's already there".

"The (alert) message and the bombings arrive at the same time," he said on social media. He gave no details about the extent of the damage or on any possible victims.

Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

US oil field services company Baker Hughes has said that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.

In its statement, Baker Hughes, which also has headquarters in London, said the company is complying with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations.

“The crisis in Ukraine is of grave concern, and we strongly support a diplomatic solution," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.

Russia dismisses allegations on cosmonauts' attire

Russia's space agency has dismissed Western media reports suggesting Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to wear yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine.

"Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos's press service said on its Telegram channel.

"The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from ... To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy."

UN: Over 840 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has said that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it said.

Ukraine: 6,623 people evacuated from cities on Saturday

A total of 6,623 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, a senior official said, considerably fewer than managed to escape the previous day.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 4,128 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol.

On Friday, he said 9,145 people had managed toleave cities across the country during the day.

Ukraine to receive more US Javelin and Stinger missiles

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of US weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

“The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov said in a televised interview.

Ukraine's allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its military against Russia's attacks. Russia has criticised such deliveries from NATO member states.

Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help

Russian forces have pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities.

Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said from a rubble-strewn street in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.

Africa faces high food prices due to Russia’s attacks in Ukraine

African countries will pay higher prices for wheat and others could even face shortages in the coming weeks as Russia's attacks in Ukraine escalates, experts told Anadolu Agency.

“South Africa imports wheat from Ukraine and Russia but due to the ongoing conflict, we expect to see a wheat shortage, and oil prices have already gone up ,” Dirk Kotze, a political scientist at the University of South Africa, told Anadolu Agency.

According to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, Russia and Ukraine are major global food producers and exporters.

Ukraine calls on China to 'condemn Russian barbarism'

Ukraine has called on China to join the West in condemning "Russian barbarism", after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow's attack on the country.

"China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries’ coalition and condemn Russian barbarism," presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Putin, Luxembourg PM Bettel talk on the phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken on the phone with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, which is the second time this week the two leaders have talked.

According to the Kremlin’s readout of the call, Putin “outlined fundamental assessments of the course of the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives,” while Bettel informed him about “contacts with the leadership of Ukraine and other countries.”

Putin also said that “incessant missile strikes by Ukrainian forces on Donetsk and other cities” of the separatist so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine are “leading to numerous civilian casualties.”

Russia ally Kazakhstan blocks Ukraine peace rally

Activists in Kazakhstan have said they were refused permission to hold a rally against Russia's attacks in Ukraine, as tensions over the conflict spill into Moscow's neighbourhood.

Earlier this month Kazakh authorities allowed activists in the former capital Almaty to hold a rally against the attacks that gathered more than 2,000 people and featured chants and slogans insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Japan PM presses Modi for Indian 'action' on Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has began talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, with the visiting leader saying he would be urging Modi to adopt a tougher line and "take action" over Russia's attacks in Ukraine.

Unlike fellow members of the Quad alliance — Japan, Australia and the United States— India has abstained in three UN votes condemning Moscow's actions, calling only for a halt to the violence.

Kishida's office quoted him saying before meeting Modi that "Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia".

Czechs will look after Ukraine's 'wives and children'

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said his country would take care of the "wives and children" fleeing Russia's attacks in Ukraine.

Fiala, who travelled to Kiev earlier this week with his Polish and Slovenian counterparts to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, added that the Czech Republic could cope with further refugee arrivals from Ukraine.

With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, mostly women and children have crossed into the European Union at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

UN: Over 3.3M flee Ukraine, 6.5M internally displaced

More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia's attacks began, the United Nations said, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said on Saturday that 3,328,692 Ukrainians had left since the attacks began on February 24, with another 58,030 joining the exodus since Friday's update.

"People continue to flee because they are afraid of bombs, airstrikes and indiscriminate destruction," said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.

Some 90 percent of those who have fled are women and children.

'Dozens dead' after military barracks hit in south Ukraine

Dozens of soldiers have been killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, witnesses told AFP news agency, while a rescue operation was underway.

"No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP without providing his last name.

"At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble," he said. Another soldier estimated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

Russia fires at Kiev suburbs, eastern Donetsk

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have fired at eight cities and villages in the eastern Donetsk region, using aviation, rocket and heavy artillery.

Ukraine’s National Police said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday that at least 37 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged; dozens of civilians were killed and injured as a result of the attacks.

The Russian military were firing at Mariupol, Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Novoselydivka, Verkhnotoretske, Krymka, and Stepne.

The statement said that “among the civilian objects that Russia destroyed are multi-story and private houses, a school, a kindergarten, a museum, a shopping centre and administrative buildings.”

Ukraine: Russian forces kidnapped journalist

The office of the Prosecutor General in Ukraine has accused Russian security and military forces of kidnapping a Ukrainian journalist covering the Russian offensive in the east and the south of Ukraine.

In a Facebook statement on Saturday, the Prosecutor General’s office alleged that Russia’s Federal Security Service, or the FSB, and the Russian military abducted the journalist of Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on Tuesday in Berdyansk.

The statement didn’t identify the journalist, but went on to say that the reporter’s whereabouts are currently unknown and a criminal investigation has been launched.

Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins world indoor high jump gold

Yaroslava Mahuchikh has overcame the "total panic" of armed conflict in her native Ukraine to win gold in the high jump at the World Indoor Championships.

Following Russia's attacks in Ukraine, Mahuchikh was forced to flee her home, hide out in a cellar and eventually make the 2,000 kilometre trip over three days to Belgrade to face what she dubbed her own front line.

She notched up a best of 2.02 metres, Australian Eleanor Patterson claiming silver with 2.00 and Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Dubovitskaya taking bronze (1.98).

Aid agencies struggle to reach Ukraine's 'beseiged' cities

Aid agencies have been struggling to reach people trapped in Ukrainian cities ringed by Russian forces, the UN's World Food Programme said, including hundreds of thousands of women and children.

"The challenge is to get to the cities that are encircled or about to be encircled," emergency coordinator Jakob Kern told AFP news agency, describing the situation as "dire".

Lack of humanitarian access is making it almost impossible to deliver emergency food supplies to the besieged port city of Mariupol, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the northeastern city of Sumy.

Germany reports over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees

Germany’s federal police has registered more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country since the outbreak of the attacks more than three weeks ago.

The country’s interior ministry said 207,747 Ukrainian refugees had arrived as of Saturday.

However, the real number of Ukrainian refugees in Germany is expected to be much higher.