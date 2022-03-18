Friday, March 18, 2022

Years will take to defuse explosives — Ukraine

Ukraine’s interior minister has said that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian incursion.

Denys Monastyrsky said the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the incursion is over.

“A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large number haven’t exploded, they remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky said. “It will take years, not months, to defuse them.”

In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnances, the Ukrainian troops also have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key infrastructure to prevent Russians from using them.

Russia fired over 1,000 missiles towards Ukraine — US official

A US defence official has said that Russia has fired more than 1,080 missiles since the start of its military assault in Ukraine.

"We assess the airspace over Ukraine remains contested. The Ukrainian Air Force is continuing to fly aircraft and employ air and missile defence," the official said in a background statement.

Russia remains largely stalled in its operation, he said.

Belgium postpones nuclear energy exit for 10 years

Belgium has delayed by a decade a plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025, spooked by the huge rise in energy prices due to the Russian assault of Ukraine.

"Everyone knows there is a war in Europe ... we choose certainty in uncertain times," he told a news conference.

"The federal government has decided to take the necessary steps to extend the life of the two most (recently built) nuclear reactors by ten years," Prime Minister Alexandre De Croo said.

Power line repaired in Zaporizhzhia - Ukrainian specialists

Ukrainian specialists have repaired one of the damaged power lines to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the Interfax Ukraine agency quoted the national energy company as saying.

Three of the five power lines were damaged or disconnected after Russian troops took over the plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, on March 4.

The International Atomic EnergyAgency earlier said Ukraine had told it the line should be working early next week.

Italy to tax 'excess' energy profits to ease price burden: PM

Italy has announced it would tax the extra profits made by energy firms off the back of spiking prices to help families and businesses struggling with high bills.

"Let's tax a part of the extraordinary profits that producers are making thanks to the increase in the cost of raw materials, and redistribute this money to businesses and families who are in great difficulty," Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters.

Biden outlines 'consequences' of Chinese support to Russia

US President Joe Biden has described to China's Xi Jinping "implications and consequences" if Beijing provides material support to Russia, the White House has said, as the two leaders discussed the Ukraine conflict in a nearly two-hour video call.

"The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution...The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries," the White House said in a statement.

"He (Biden) described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the statement added.

Hezbollah chief denies sending fighters to support Russia

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has denied reports about sending fighters and experts to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV has reported.

"No one from Hezbollah, neither a fighter nor an expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars," Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV quoted him as saying.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for up to 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine.

Ukrainian negotiator says Kiev's position at talks unchanged

Ukraine's negotiator at talks with Russia has said Kiev's position is unchanged and it wants peace negotiations to lead to a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees.

"The statements of the Russian side are only their requesting positions. All statements are intended, inter alia, to provoke tension in the media," Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

"Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas."

Russia: Council of Europe a Russophobic instrument

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has accused the Council of Europe of being a "Russophobic" instrument serving Western interests.

"Due to the Westerners' Russophobic activity, this structure has lost its reason for being," she said.

The pan-European rights body, which expelled Russia on Wednesday, a day after Moscow said it would leave, had "turned into an obedient instrument of the European Union, NATO and their satellites", she added in a statement.

UN: Second wave of Ukrainian refugees more traumatised

Refugees now fleeing Russia's assault are "more traumatised" than those who escaped in the first phase of the conflict, the UN has said.

While those who made an early decision to leave were often those with contacts outside the country, those fleeing Ukraine now are more likely to be lost as to what to do next, the UN refugee agency said.

Spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said those fleeing now were in greater need of assistance. "That is certainly something that we've noticed in the last five to six days in Poland," he told reporters in Geneva via video-link.

Ukraine: Some residents of Mariupol are fleeing on foot

Some residents of Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol have resorted to escaping the blockade on foot as official evacuation efforts have mostly failed due to ongoing shelling by Russian forces, the region's governor has said.

Some 400,000 people have been trapped in the strategic port city for over two weeks, with central supplies of electricity, heating and water severed. Russia denies bombing residential areas or targeting civilians.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said around 35,000 had managed to leave the city. "The way out of blockaded Mariupol begins with residents getting out either on foot or in their own transport," Kyrylenko said.

Italy prepares plan to take in 175,000 Ukrainian refugees

Italy has drawn up plans to take in up to 175,000 Ukrainian refugees, a draft decree seen by Reuters says. The plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet later on Friday.

Some 53,600 Ukrainians, including 27,000 women and 21,600 children, have come to Italy so far following the beginning of Russia's attacks on their country, interior ministry data shows.

Switzerland slaps sanctions on luxury exports to Russia

Switzerland has adopted the EU's sanctions on exporting luxury goods to Russia imposed over the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine, acknowledging that some Swiss companies could be badly hit.

The EU imposed a fourth wave of sanctions on Tuesday, which Switzerland said it would match. Switzerland is not in the EU and has a long-standing tradition of neutrality, but nonetheless has been aligning itself with waves of EU sanctions.

The new measures "will come into force within the next few days", the Swiss government said. "The ban on the export of luxury goods contained in the new sanctions affects only a small portion of Switzerland's global exports of such goods. However, specific companies could be seriously affected," Bern admitted.

Price rise 'may push over 40M' into extreme poverty

Massive price spikes for food and energy sparked by Russia's attacks on Ukraine will push over 40 million people into extreme poverty, the Center for Global Development (CGDEV) has said.

In an analysis blog, the Washington-based think tank said food commodity prices since the start of the conflict have risen above levels experienced in price spikes in 2007 and 2010. The World Bank defines extreme poverty as living on less than $1.90 a day.

"Price increases seen to date are already of a similar magnitude to the 2010 increases, and our analysis suggests at least 40 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty by the 2022 price spike," CGDEV researchers wrote.

They warned against export curbs and sanctions on Russian food production.

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Kiev of "war crimes" in a call with his French counterpart, saying that Moscow is doing "everything possible" to avoid civilian deaths in Ukraine.

"Attention was drawn to the numerous war crimes committed daily by the Ukrainian security forces, in particular massive rocket and artillery attacks on the cities of Donbas," the Kremlin said of the call between Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said he was "extremely concerned" about the situation in Mariupol, which has been hit by constant shelling over recent days, according to the French presidential office. The call lasted just over one hour, the Elysee added.

One badly wounded, no dead in Mariupol theatre strike

A Russian strike on a theatre sheltering civilians in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol has badly wounded one person but did not kill anyone, the city's authorities have said.

"According to initial information, there are no dead. But there is information about one person gravely wounded," the city council said on Telegram in the first casualty tally since the strike on Wednesday. Russia denies targeting the theatre.

Russian negotiator: Halfway there on demilitarisation

Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine, has said the sides have narrowed their differences on the issue of Ukraine dropping its bid to join NATO and adopting a neutral status.

He added that the sides are now “half-way” on issues regarding the demilitarisation of Ukraine.

“The issue of neutral status and no NATO membership for Ukraine is one of the key issues in talks, and that is the issue where the parties have made their positions maximally close,” Medinsky said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

Medinsky noted that while Kiev insists that Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine’s east must be brought back into the fold, Russia believes that people of the regions must be allowed to determine their fate themselves.

UN says 6.5 million displaced inside Ukraine

The UN migration agency estimates that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million refugees who have already fled the country.

The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on a course toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war – which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.

The findings come in a paper issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It cited the IOM figures as “a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine — calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16”.

Russia's biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

Russia's biggest cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group has suspended all flights using Boeing aircraft due to Western sanctions, it has said.

Sanctions have cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded by imposing the same measure on them.

Volga-Dnepr said in a statement it had stopped operations of two of its subsidiaries — AirBridgeCargo and Atran — that use 18 Boeing 747 and 6 Boeing 737 airplanes due to sanctions and a decision by Bermuda's Civil Aviation Authority to terminate their safety certificates.

Italy seizes property belonging to Russian oligarch Mordashov

Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia worth around $116.2 million (105 million euros) owned by Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office has said.

It was the second time this month that assets belonging to Mordashov, reputed to be Russia's richest man, have been seized in Italy.

Police on March 4 impounded his 65-metre yacht, the "Lady M", which had a price tag of $71.9 million (65 million euros).

Ukraine: Russian forces have not made any fresh advances

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukrainian troops had prevented Russian troops from making any fresh advances on Friday.

Speaking on national television, Malyar said Russian forces had food and fuel supply issues and communications problems.

Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship

State-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corp has been seeking $22.4 million from its insurer for a cargo ship hit by a missile in March, government officials said, in the first major marine insurance claim from the conflict in Ukraine.

The UN's shipping agency said last week it would create a safe maritime corridor for merchant ships and crews stuck in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, although shipping industry sources expect progress to be slow. Projectiles have hit four other vessels.

An explosion on the night of March 2-3 rocked the Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi and killed a crew member. The vessel had been stuck in Olvia since February 24 after Ukraine closed its ports due to Russia's assault.

US targets Abramovich plane, 99 others over export violations

The US Commerce Department will move to effectively ground 100 airplanes that have recently flown to Russia and are believed to violate US export controls.

The list, seen by Reuters, includes 99 Boeing airplanes operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers including Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU — as well as Roman Abramovich's Gulfstream G650.

The Commerce Department will warn companies around the world that any refuelling, maintenance or repair subject companies to US actions that could include "substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions."

NASA has cooperation with 'Russian colleagues'

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has played down comments by the head of Russia’s space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines.

“That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us,” Nelson said.

“The other people that work in the Russian civilian space programme, they’re professional. They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control.”

Nelson spoke with The AP news agency hours before three Russian cosmonauts launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, the first crew launch since Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Western states: Russia using UN to spread propaganda

Russia is using the UN Security Council to spread disinformation and propaganda about its attacks on Ukraine, six Western members states have said.

They made the allegation at a council meeting called at Russia's request to discuss its allegations that Ukraine is developing biological weapons.

"Russia is once again attempting to use this council to launder its disinformation, spread its propaganda, and justify its unprovoked and brutal attack on Ukraine," the six countries with seats on the council said in a statement read out by US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

She was accompanied by representatives of France, Norway, Albania, Ireland and Britain.

US boycotts conflict diamond meetings chaired by Russia

The United States and Britain have been boycotting some Kimberley Process meetings because they are chaired by Russia.

The Kimberley Process, set up in 2003, is an 85-nation body that certifies rough diamond exports and monitors members' implementation of requirements aimed at stemming the flow of conflict diamonds.

The division risks causing stagnation at the Kimberley Process, undermining efforts to ensure better controls against conflict diamonds. The US has banned the import of Russian diamonds as part of sweeping economic sanctions on the country.

Western official: Nothing suggests Putin's intent has altered

There is no evidence to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin's overall intent in Ukraine has altered despite the assault failing to reach its original objectives, a Western official has said.

"I've seen nothing which suggests that the original intent of Putin has significantly altered," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Western official also said Russian forces could sustain bombardments on Ukrainian cities by increasingly using unguided missiles as they moved towards a strategy of attrition.

Dutch, Germans to send 3 Patriot defence systems to Slovakia

The Dutch government has said it would send a Patriot missile defence system to Sliac, Slovakia, as part of NATO moves to strengthen air defences in Eastern Europe.

"The worsened safety situation in Europe as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this contribution necessary," Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement.

Germany is also sending two Patriot systems to Slovakia, the statement said.

EU body recommends free Covid tests, vaccines for refugees

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said countries should provide free Covid-19 testing for refugees from Ukraine to avoid outbreaks as more than three million people flee their war-stricken homeland.

Infectious diseases and conflict often go hand-in-hand, and the risk of infections spreading could be further exacerbated.

Covid-19 vaccination rates in Ukraine have been low overall at 35 percent versus the EU average of 71.7 percent.

Those fleeing the country should be offered a full course of Covid-19 vaccines and booster doses, if they do not have proof of prior inoculation, the ECDC said.

Xi: Conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests

China's leader Xi Jinping has told US President Joe Biden that conflicts between states are "in no one's interest" and that the Ukraine crisis is "something that we don't want to see", Chinese state TV has reported.

"State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities," state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying in a video call. "Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community."

Xi added that China and the US must guide bilateral relations along the right track, and both sides should also shoulder due international responsibilities and make efforts for world peace.

It was not immediately clear if Xi made any direct criticism of Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine.

Putin hails Russia's 'special operation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags.

"We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans," Putin told the rally, even as an unusual interruption hit the tightly controlled Russian state television as he spoke.

Putin's speech was cut mid-sentence as he was saying: "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military..." The Kremlin later said it was a technical glitch.

Pope slams 'perverse abuse of power'

Pope Francis has denounced the “perverse abuse of power” on display in Russia’s assault on Ukraine and called for aid to Ukrainians who he said had been attacked in their “identity, history and tradition” and were “defending their land.”

Francis’ comments marked some of his strongest yet in asserting Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state. They came just days after Francis spoke with head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

"The blood and tears of the children, the suffering of women and men who are defending their land or fleeing from the bombs shake our conscience,” Francis told a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia.

EU appreciates Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

The European Union appreciates Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts in mediating between Ukraine and Russia, an EU official has said.

The European Commission’s lead foreign policy spokesperson, Peter Stano, said "the clear position" adopted by Türkiye was appreciated, noting that the country "made great efforts to play the role of the mediator".

He underlined that Türkiye managed to organise the first meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers after Russia's attack on Ukraine. He also called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visits to Moscow and Ukraine's western Lviv city "very important".

Scholz to convene G7 talks on Ukraine next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as current G7 president, has invited leaders of the world's top industrialised countries to a meeting on Ukraine as part of EU and NATO summits next week, his office has said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters the talks in Brussels on Thursday would focus "in particular on the situation in Ukraine" and be "integrated" into the previously scheduled summits.