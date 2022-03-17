European governments have approached the US government and defence contractors with a shopping list of arms including drones, missiles and missile defences as the Russian onslaught against Ukraine drives renewed demand for US weaponry.

Germany, which is nearing a deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jet fighters, has inquired about systems to defend against ballistic missiles, sources familiar with the situation said.

Meanwhile, Poland urgently wants to purchase sophisticated Reaper drone systems from the United States, a Polish government official said this week.

Requests are also coming in from other countries in Eastern Europe, where allies are keen to acquire weaponry that Ukraine has successfully used against Russia forces, including anti-aircraft Stinger missiles and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

The inquiries comes as countries in Europe boost defence budgets to meet an increasingly uncertain security outlook, with Germany, Sweden and Denmark among those promising a sharp increase in spending.

To speed up US government approval for sales and transfers of arms produced by American defence contractors, the Pentagon has re-established a team to respond to the increased demand.

"The Department of Defense is exploring options to support Ukraine's needs, rapidly replenish US inventories and backfill depleted stocks of allies and partners," a senior defence official said.

Pentagon was working with contractors on ways to "mitigate supply chain constraints (and) accelerate production timelines", he added.

Typically, US defence deals take years of negotiations, approvals and vetting after countries have spent up to several years deciding on their needs.

