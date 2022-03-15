Major mining firms operating in Brazil have joined a chorus of criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro's push to legalise mining on Indigenous reservations, including in the Amazon rainforest.

The Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM), a group representing the largest mining firms operating in the country, said on Tuesday a Bolsonaro-sponsored bill to allow mining on Indigenous lands was "inappropriate."

The group, whose members include Britain's Anglo-American, Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto and Brazilian mining giant Vale, called for a "broad debate" on the bill, including Indigenous peoples themselves.

Bolsonaro, who has long pushed to relax restrictions on developing protected lands, says Brazil urgently needs to pass the bill, currently before the lower house of Congress.

The far-right president argues the Russia-Ukraine conflict is threatening agricultural powerhouse Brazil's crucial fertiliser imports, making it essential for the South American country to exploit more of its mineral reserves, particularly of key fertiliser ingredient potassium.

Environmentalists say the bill would accelerate the destruction of the Amazon, where they say there is little potassium anyway.

Illegal 'garimpo'