Something unexpected happened at the height of the global financial crisis in late 2008.

The stock markets were in turmoil, businesses were folding, Lehman Brothers—one of the most prestigious banks—filed for bankruptcy, pension savings evaporated, and people were losing jobs.

The epicentre of these problems was the US housing market.

Experts argued that the failure of the American regulators to keep a check on greedy bankers and risky debt traders resulted in the most painful economic recession in living memory. Prominent investors such as Jim Rogers saw it as the preamble to the dollar's collapse.

Washington was borrowing huge amounts from abroad to fund its current account deficit. The time seemed right to sell the US dollar and make a dash for safer options.

Instead, the reverse happened: money started pouring into the US and government bonds began selling like hotcakes.

Central banks in Europe and Asia bought US Treasury bonds and built dollar reserves. International liquidity made its way to the country responsible for the financial mess.

And that’s where the power of the US dollar comes in. In times of a financial crisis, investors seek dollars to protect their savings. Half of the outstanding dollar banknotes (around $950 billion) circulate outside the US in other countries, where people buy them as a hedge against inflation.

But experts say that the back-breaking sanctions that the US and its allies imposed on Russia last month could prompt central banks to reevaluate their reliance on the dollar.

Around $300 billion in foreign exchange reserves of Russia’s central bank have been frozen in response to the attack on Ukraine, where intensifying air strikes have put tens of thousands of civilians at risk.

“In the short and medium term, I think the efforts will increase significantly [to find an alternative to the US dollar],” says Ousmène Mandeng, an expert on central bank reserve management.

“Emerging markets represent half of the world’s GDP, more or less. But their currencies play no role in international transactions.” These countries will definitely make an effort to fix this discrepancy in the coming years, he explains.

Who rules the world?

On the other hand, the US contributes 20 percent to the world economy. But around 60 percent of the global foreign exchange reserves, which the central banks maintain for a rainy day, are held in the shape of US currency.

A central bank builds up reserves by intervening in the local foreign exchange market. For example, China’s central bank buys US dollars to ensure that the renminbi (yuan) doesn’t appreciate and Chinese exports remain competitive.

“Dollar is by far the most important international currency which allows central banks to find the liquidity they need if they want to do large scale interventions in the foreign exchange market. To be able to do that, you need a currency that is very, very liquid. That is what the dollar provides,” says Mandeng.

Central banks and private foreign investors have gathered $7 trillion in reserves by buying US Treasury securities. But investors have gradually broadened their portfolios.