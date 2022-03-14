A host of Russian celebrities are facing the wrath of their fellow citizens for denouncing Russia's attack on Ukraine and moving out of their country, raising questions over their acceptance if they decide to return in the future.

The number of cultural figures who have left Russia is increasing, especially since the opposition in Belarus, an ally of the Kremlin, released names of Russian celebrities in show business who have left Russia since the Russian army entered Ukraine.

"They fled the country!" and "Traitors!" are some of the terms being used to describe the celebrities by their fans, who are even calling themselves “ex-fans”—clear signs of anger among a section of Russians.

Experts are of the opinion that many of those who have left will have to return to their homeland for different reasons, including financial ones. But the big question is how will they be received in the homeland afterwards.

The stars’ "planned vacation"

Perhaps more than anybody else, Russians are discussing the departure of celebrity couple Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin, who left for an undisclosed location with their children. There are speculations that they could be in France though many point to the pop icon Pugacheva’s frequent trips to Israel.

The 72-year-old artist didn't say anything for a week, but then she got back in touch: " Don't celebrate just yet! Vacation and treatment don't count as emigration! When I come back, we'll figure it out!"

Her husband, a 45-year-old comedian Maxim Galkin, was also attacked by former fans who took umbrage at his anti-war political comments.His concert in Arkhangelsk was cancelled after fans returned their tickets. In response to an Instagram post where the artist briefly congratulated his subscribers on Quinquagesima Sunday, he was viciously trolled.

"We love the Motherland, not its traitors," wrote an angry fan.

A lot of hatred was vented on the family of TV host Dmitry Dibrov as well. He was accused of going to the Maldives at a difficult time for the country while he has always called himself a hereditary Cossack. Last year, he was accused of calling 80 percent of viewers idiots for "watching soap operas" and other "hardly intellectual” and, most importantly, meaningless television programmes. Dibrov's wife, Polina, explained that the family vacation had been planned long ago, and cancelling it would have been like throwing away money. Nevertheless, the family returned to Russia earlier than they had planned.

The situation has also heated up for fashion expert Alexander Vasilyev, who is the host of the popular program "Fashion Verdict". When it became known that the show had been pulled out, Vasilyev hastened to comment on the situation from his apartment in Paris, saying that shooting had become impossible against the backdrop of closure of foreign brand stores.

However, the people are of the opinion that now is the time to start advertising domestic designers and clothing companies, and the programme has been cancelled because Vasilyev is afraid to return to the place where he spent many years making money. "If you’ve left, live where you are. Nobody needs you or the show. Make a show where you live. Alexander, we have already changed our minds about you. Stay for the permanent residence where you are now," wrote one of the angry users.

The show "Evening Urgant"(«Вечерний Ургант») was also taken off the air. TV host Ivan Urgant left Russia, which he reported on Instagram. "Baza" reported that he and his family had left a few days earlier for Israel.

Zemfira and Renata Litvinova are also staying in Paris. This city was chosen by the couple for a reason. Litvinova is the owner of a chic two-story apartment in the French capital. Renata's daughter lives in Paris, which is why she purchased real estate in the city. It is said that the artist and the singer bought one-way tickets.

Soon they will come back