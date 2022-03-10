Thursday, March 10, 2022

UNSC to convene at Russia's request

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss what Moscow claims are "the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine."

The United States has dismissed Russian claims as "laughable," warning Moscow may be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons.

"This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine." White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Zelensky accuses Russia of 'attack' on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.

Zelensky said he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine but "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be."

The Ukrainian leader said that, of the around 100,000 people who had been able to leave other Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors over the past two days, some 40,000 had fled on Thursday alone.

Ukraine: Russia hits nuclear research institute in Kharkiv city

Russian forces shelled a nuclear research institute in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, setting buildings on fire, said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

A shell hit a building where there is equipment that could release radiation if it were damaged, Gerashchenko said. According to the president’s office, there has been no change in the background radiation.

The shelling caused a fire, but firefighters were able to put it out. Russian forces have already taken over two nuclear power plants in Ukraine, raising concerns about the security of the nuclear facilities.

Ukraine withdrawing hundreds of peacekeepers from UN missions

The United Nations has received official notification from Ukraine that it intends to withdraw all 308 military and police personnel serving in six UN peacekeeping missions, along with eight Russian-built Mi-8 helicopters currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the withdrawal includes about 250 troops from the DRC as well as 36 staff officers and experts and 22 police officers.

The Ukrainians are also serving in five other peacekeeping operations in Mali, Cyprus, Abyei and South Sudan, and Kosovo and its request appear to be aimed at beefing up its military and helicopters in the conflict with Russia.

Over 400,000 people evacuated from Ukraine battle zones

Over 400,000 civilians have so far been evacuated in Ukraine, mostly from active battle zones, interior minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television on Thursday.

"They have been evacuated primarily from areas where there is ongoing combat," he said.

More than 80,000 people were evacuated from areas surrounding Kiev and Sumy over the past two days, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

UK: Russian advance in Ukraine slowed by using forces to encircle cities

Russia has been committing an increasing number of its forces to encircling key cities in Ukraine, slowing its advance through the country, Britain's defence ministry said.

"Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces are committing an increased number of their deployed forces to encircle key cities," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

"This will reduce the number of forces available to continue their advance and will further slow Russian progress," it added.

The defence ministry also said protests against Russia have been reported throughout the week in Russian-held cities, with 400 protestors reportedly detained by Moscow's forces in Kherson on Wednesday.

IAEA to present ideas on nuclear safety to Russia, Ukraine

The UN nuclear watchdog will present ideas to Ukraine and Russia in the coming hours on how to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and a meeting is likely "very soon," its chief Rafael Grossi has said.

"I am quite encouraged on one important thing: Ukraine and the Russian Federation want to work with us and agreed to work with us," Grossi told a news conference after a trip to Türkiye where he met Russia and Ukraine's foreign ministers separately.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry agreed to allow a Ukrainian repair team to access power lines in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station, Interfax news agency said.

Russia will open evacuation corridors from Ukraine every day

The Russian defence ministry has said it would open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians to Russia at 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) everyday, Interfax news agency reports.

The Ukrainian government rejected a similar offer from Moscow earlier in the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russian proposals to create humanitarian corridors from Ukraine to Russia were "absurd."

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev met in the Turkish capital Ankara and discussed bilateral relations as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During their meeting, the two leaders also expressed their views on contribution of their countries'' cooperation to energy security of Europe, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Russian central bank to keep stock market closed on Friday

Russia's stock market will not open on Friday, the central bank has said, keeping trading largely suspended since the beginning of last week after the West rolled out economic sanctions against Russia over its attacks on Ukraine.

The foreign exchange, money market and repo market will open for trading at 10 am local Moscow time (0700 GMT), it said.

Russia bans car, airplane exports until end-2022

The Russian government has banned exports of cars, airplanes and drones until the end of this year, the Russian TASS news agency said.

Earlier, the country said it will suspend exports of wheat, meslin, rye, barley and corn to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) until August 31 in a move to secure its home market with enough food.

Russia will also ban sugar exports to third countries until August 31 but some exceptions would be possible for the EEU countries, the economy ministry said.

EEU members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself.

G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

The G7 club of the most industrialised nations has urged big energy-producing countries to boost deliveries to blunt the impact of Russia's attacks on Ukraine on prices.

"We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to examine their ability to increase deliveries to international markets particularly where production is not meeting full capacity noting that OPEC has a key role to play," G7 energy ministers said in a joint statement.

They added it was "necessary to consider effective measures in order to stop the increase in the gas price".

Erdogan, Biden discuss Russia's attacks in Ukraine

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden have held a phone conversation discussing several issues, including Russia's attacks in Ukraine.

During the phone talk, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

It is important that Türkiye is in a facilitator position in search for a solution, in case the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens further, Erdogan told Biden.

Stellantis suspends export of cars to Russia

Stellantis has said in a statement that it suspended all exports of cars to Russia as well as all imports from Russia.

"All Stellantis exportation of cars to Russia and importation from Russia are suspended," the firm said in a statement sent by mail to Reuters news agency.

Stellantis, the world's Number 4 carmaker, owns a plant in Kaluga, Russia, in partnership with Mitsubishi, where it makes vans.

Goldman Sachs winding down business in Russia

Goldman Sachs has said it is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements.

"We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the wellbeing of our people," the New York-based company said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs is the first major American financial services firm on Wall Street that announced it is winding down operations in Russia.

Hospitality giant IHG halts investments in Russia

Global hospitality firm IHG has suspended future investments, development activity and new hotel openings in Russia.

"We are also closing our corporate office in Moscow but will continue to support our colleagues," the Holiday-inn parent company said in a statement.

IHG is working with its hotel owners in countries neighbouring Ukraine to offer refugees temporary accommodation.

Sony’s PlayStation suspends sales in Russia

Sony's PlayStation division has announced it is suspending all software and hardware shipments to Russia.

"We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia," said the video game unit in a statement.

The company will also be donating $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children to support humanitarian aid in and around Ukraine.

Over 12,000 people evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy region

More than 12,000 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region by car or bus, state emergencies service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, not a single civilian was able to leave Mariupol as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine's Deputy Prime MinisterIryna Vereshchuk said on national television.

EU leaders: No membership fast track exists for Ukraine

European Union leaders have told Ukraine there was no fast way for the country to join the bloc, dousing Kiev's hopes as it faces an onslaught from Russian forces.

"There is no such thing as a fast track," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said as he arrived for an EU summit at the Versailles Palace in France, reflecting the position of several member states.

"I want to focus on what can we do for (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy tonight, tomorrow, and EU accession of Ukraine is something for the long term, if at all," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking ahead of a summit of European leaders in France, said he thought it was unrealistic to engage in membership negotiations with a country under attack.

Russia to pay external debt in roubles if forex accounts remain blocked

Russia will service its external obligations in roubles if foreign exchange accounts of the central bank and the government remain blocked by the western sanctions.

Russian obligations towards foreign investors would be fulfilled in any case, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Russia: Mariupol hospital attack staged by Ukraine

The Russian army has claimed that an attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol, which killed three, was a "staged provocation" by Ukraine.

"The Russian aviation carried out absolutely no missions to hit targets on the ground in the Mariupol area," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"The airstrike that allegedly took place is a completely staged provocation to maintain anti-Russian hype for a Western audience," he said.

Macron slams 'disgraceful' bombing of Ukraine hospital

Russia's bombing of a maternity hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was "a disgraceful act of war," French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

France condemned the attack "in the firmest possible terms", Macron told reporters as EU leaders gathered outside Paris to discuss their response to the conflict, saying "the clear objective was to kill civilians, especially women and children".

Macron also said the European Union countries needed to agree on the pace at which the bloc could wean itself off Russian fossil fuels.

Trudeau: Putin chose to specifically target civilians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will "lose the war" in Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin has made a terrible mistake. He's going to lose this war... because the ferocity and strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people defending their territory is inspiring us all," Trudeau told reporters in Warsaw.

Trudeau said Putin had made a choice to "specifically target civilians" and any further targeting of civilians in Ukraine is going to be met with the "severest of responses."

"Putin's callous disregard for human life is absolutely unacceptable. It is very clear that he has made the choice to specifically target civilians now," he added.

US: Further Russia sanctions possible amid atrocities

Amid signs Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukrainian civilians, the United States and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Moscow, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said.

"The atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying, so it's certainly appropriate for us to be working with our allies to consider further sanctions," Yellen said.

But sanctions taken to date have "devastated" the Russian economy, she said.

Putin: Sanctions could push up global food prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would ultimately emerge stronger and more independent after overcoming the difficulties caused by what he called the West's illegitimate sanctions.

He said the sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine could send global food prices soaring.

"Russia and Belarus are some of the biggest suppliers of mineral fertilisers," Putin said at a televised government meeting.