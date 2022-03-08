Oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin are finally facing the full force of Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — from seizure of shiny yachts to sealing of dazzling villas and freezing of loaded bank accounts.

French authorities have managed to intercept several vessels, including the yacht Amore Vero, believed to belong to Igor Sechin, the head of the Russian oil company Rosneft and a close associate of Putin.

Another billionaire who has found himself in the sanctions trap, Mikhail Fridman, lost his stake and assets in the Luxembourg-based company LetterOne Holdings. He had to announce his withdrawal from Alfa Bank, together with co-owner Peter Aven, in order to take the heat off the company.

Despite the accomplished fact of imposing restrictions, both tycoons called themselves "long-term investors committed to European companies" and promised to challenge the Western restrictions in courts.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced the creation of a special structure to fight corrupt Russian oligarchs. Justice Secretary Merrick Garland informed that his agency is focused on confiscating assets of individuals and companies.

According to Garland, a special group named KleptoCapture will lead the proxy war against the billionaires. The group will include investigators from the US Justice Department and other law enforcement agencies, as well as representatives of the expert community.

Multiple reports indicated that investigators were hard at work to identify the foreign assets of the target group, who are known to have hidden ownership of their bank accounts and properties behind several layers of faceless companies formed in offshore tax havens. Their owners may be family members or friends, rather than the oligarchs themselves. However, when the restrictions concern relatives as well, Western officials are hopeful of partially eliminating this loophole.

‘Don't settle for anything’

Israel, which once made concessions for those who asked for aid by right of origin, refused the other day to "protect" Russian tycoons. The order came to light thanks to Axios sources, who uncovered Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's statement at a government meeting.

"You have to be very careful because these are the guys who have ties and they may call you on the phone and ask you for something. Don't agree to anything," he said, referring to tycoons from Russia.

Lapid's remarks suggest that his government now fears the damage to its international reputation for any gesture of loyalty to Moscow, which, as officials in Israel like to put it, is a "neighbour" in the Syrian theatre of operations.