From boycotts to fundraisers, the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made ripples across global organisations and competitions.

Now, it has seeped into the feline kingdom, after the International Cat Federation banned cats with Russian owners, saying it was "shocked and horrified" by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on its website, the federation – which is also known as FIFe after its French name, Federation Internationale Feline – that hosts cat parades and competitions across the globe said, “it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing.”

“No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of which organisation these exhibitors hold their membership in.”

The restrictions will be in place until May 31.

Alongside establishing the new rules, FIFe intends to use some of its funds to assist Ukrainian cat breeders and fanciers, the federation shared.

“Our Ukrainian fellow feline fanciers are desperately trying to take care of their cats and other animals in these trying circumstances,” it wrote.

As Russian bombs rain down on Ukrainian cities, it has inflicted an additional challenge on those fleeing westward – taking their beloved pets with them. Emotive images of refugees with cat carriers or holding their cats and dogs in their arms have gone viral.

FIFe said members of its clubs in the bordering countries of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova are "lending a helping hand to their Ukrainian breeder friends."