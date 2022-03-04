The Muslim community of Germany is bracing for potential attacks by far-right groups who are backing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and could be used by embattled President Vladimir Putin to hit back at his European rivals.

There is growing fear that the Russian President could use his allies in Europe’s far-right — including neo-Nazi extremist groups — to target the US and European Union which are providing weapons, intelligence and diplomatic support to the Ukrainian government.

Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Europe after France with nearly 4.7 million people.

Putin has long been a figure of inspiration for many European far-right leaders – from the UK's Nigel Farage to Germany's AfD leadership and the French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

According to research conducted by Dr. Beatrix Campbell, Professor of International Relations at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, the threat of Russian retaliation on European countries through far-right proxies is highly likely.

Dr. Campbell says, "Splitting Europe and fostering internal conflict has long been Putin's strategy, I wouldn't put it past him to mobilise his connections within Europe's far-right to create trouble here. And they are obviously up for it, not just because of the long-term funding they have received from Putin's associates, but also ideologically."

Dr. Campbell, who authored a research paper titled, 'Political Synergy: How the European Far-Right and Russia Have Joined Forces Against Brussels', warns that Putin could use all options available to him, including illegal neo-Nazi groups.

"Putin's political allies in Europe are lying low these days, and for obvious reason, but that could change once the dust settles from this conflict, even now if you look at what the AFD in Germany is saying or what Hungary's Foreign Minister said, is worrying," she tells TRT World.

Dr. Campbell's research reveals intimate political connections between several European far-right organisations and Russia, the extent of their policy coordination, funding, regular meetings and similarities in opposition to NATO and the European Union.

A recent press release from Germany's far-right political party, the Alternative for Deutschland, was a testament to these close links.

The press release puts the blame for Putin's aggression towards Ukraine on NATO's eastward expansion – in line with President Putin's long-held view.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also recently announced that his country wouldn't allow the transfer of weapons through its territory into Ukraine, "The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action and ... we have to ensure the security of Hungary ... that we are not getting involved in that war."

Dr. Campbell says there's undeniable evidence of relations between Europe's far-right political parties and Russia. But she warns of a more menacing threat to Europe and its minorities.

"I wouldn't rule out a violent backlash from the far-right towards minorities in Europe to sow discord and bring instability and insecurity in European communities" she says.

"They can easily target minority groups, create insecurity, where the state's security services would find it difficult to maintain peace", she adds.