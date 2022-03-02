WORLD
Hundreds of Jews fleeing Ukraine war set to arrive in Israel
Over 300 "Ukrainian Jewish refugees will arrive on three separate flights from Warsaw, Moldova and Romania," says Jewish Agency.
Body in charge of processing Jewish immigration says thousands of requests have already been submitted since February 24 when the Russian assault on Ukraine began. / Reuters
March 2, 2022

Hundreds of Ukrainians are set to arrive in Israel over the weekend, the body in charge of processing immigration for Jews abroad has said, following Russia's assault on its neighbour.

According to the Jewish Agency, over 300 "Ukrainian Jewish refugees will arrive on three separate flights from Warsaw, Moldova and Romania" on Sunday.

The Romanian flight will carry 100 orphans, it added in a statement.

By Israeli law, Jews anywhere in the world, as well as their children, grandchildren and spouses, are eligible for citizenship.

Israel prepared to absorb 'thousands'

A spokeswoman for the semi-governmental Jewish Agency which processes requests said thousands have been submitted since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine.

The agency has set up six processing stations at border crossings with Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

"New immigrants will be under the care of the ministry of immigration," the Jewish Agency said, adding that hotels would serve as temporary accommodation.

Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata said on Monday that Israel was prepared to absorb "thousands" of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine.

A Jewish Agency official has said the number of those arriving is expected to rise dramatically in the coming weeks.

Nearly 875,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR.

SOURCE:AFP
