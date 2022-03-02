WORLD
3 MIN READ
More 'potential' unmarked graves found at Canada Indigenous school site
Indigenous community, Kapawe'no First Nation identifies 169 "potential" unmarked graves at a former residential school site, bringing the total number of unmarked graves found so far to more than 1,500.
More 'potential' unmarked graves found at Canada Indigenous school site
Numerous investigations into former residential schools are under way across the country, with more than 4,000 children believed to be missing, according to authorities. / Reuters Archive
March 2, 2022

An Indigenous community in Canada has said it has identified 169 "potential" unmarked graves at a former residential school site, adding to a growing tally of such gruesome discoveries that first rocked the country last year.

The Kapawe'no First Nation in northern Alberta province posted on its website the results of a six-day survey, using ground-penetrating radar, of the Grouard Mission site, about 370 km northwest of Edmonton.

The school, also known as the St. Bernard Mission School, was opened by the Catholic Church in 1894 and ran until 1961.

The University of Alberta's Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology led the search.

In a report, it said its findings are "the beginning of a long journey to find answers to what happened to the children who never came home from the residential school at St. Bernard's Mission."

"There remains a lack of justice and accountability for what happened," it said. "There is more work to be done to find those answers."

READ MORE:Canada announces $31B to compensate indigenous children

Recommended

'Cultural genocide'

Numerous investigations into former residential schools are under way across the country, with more than 4,000 children believed to be missing, according to authorities.

The Kapawe'no First Nation discovery brings the total number of unmarked graves found so far to more than 1,500.

In total, about 150,000 Indigenous children were enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in 139 residential schools across Canada, spending months or years isolated from their families, language and culture.

Many were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect.

A truth and reconciliation commission concluded in 2015 the failed government policy amounted to "cultural genocide."

READ MORE:Explained: Canada’s 'cultural genocide' of Indigenous people

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows