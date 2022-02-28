Russia's rouble has plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading on Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT.

They also personally targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as banning all transactions with Russia's central bank.

Meanwhile, the G7 nations - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States - warned they would "take further steps" to add to the sanctions already announced if Russia did not cease its operation.

Russia’s Central Bank later on Monday sharply raised its key rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent in an attempt to shore up the plummeting rouble and prevent the run of banks.

Inflation likely to soar

Restrictions on the Russian central bank target its access to more than $600 billion in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal, hindering its ability to support the rouble after it fell last week to its lowest level ever.