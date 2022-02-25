On the first day of a full-scale military assault on Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its forces were trying to disable the military infrastructure of the neighbouring country with “high-precision strikes”.

The ministry hastened to assure that the air defence assets of Ukraine had been suppressed and the military infrastructure of the air bases had been neutralised. The agency, which reports to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, said that it was not striking populated areas and that civilians were not threatened.

The military's statements evoked a feeling of deja vu. Exactly the same way, during the active phase of combat operations in Syria, Russian officials had claimed "harmlessness" of their operations for civilians, despite the fact that the Russian Air Force openly worked on residential neighbourhoods in the then opposition-controlled areas, and the victims of their strikes were instantly documented. But parallels between the Kremlin's current adventure on Ukrainian territory and its Syrian campaign began to be drawn long before the current stage of military escalation.

The intervention in Syria was an important stage in the training of Russia's modern army, which previously had limited experience of operations on such a scale. The Middle East campaign required the use of the proven Su-24 bombers and the then-new Su-34s. In addition, the scale of Russian activity in the Syrian arena made it possible to test the Kalibr cruise missiles, the accuracy of which was constantly corrected during strikes in northern Syria. In fact, the army command did not try to hide the fact that Syria had turned into a live testing ground for Russia.

In 2021, Shoigu noted that about 300 kinds of weapons were tested on opponents of the Syrian regime, not just on Daesh terrorists. Testing the equipment in the mode of real combat operations, according to him, made it possible to raise the quality of many units to a completely new level.

For his part, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov drew attention to the fact that in the Syrian arena, "to improve efficiency, special attention is paid to the development of long-range precision weapons of air, sea, and ground basing”.

To say that the Kremlin began its expansion in Ukraine as prepared as possible is to say nothing.

Extreme brutality

That is why, in a January op-ed for the Woodrow Wilson International Center, former US Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, observed that politicians and strategists in the West "should be wary of Russia applying its proven and successful Syrian rules" in the theatre that Moscow itself assessed as threatening to its geopolitical aspirations. This is especially true for the Ukrainian dossier, the former diplomat stressed.

According to him, in Syria, Russia's approach “included political flexibility and skillful diplomacy, but it was based on extreme brutality”. Jeffrey said the tactic of indiscriminate bombing of rebel areas was an element of deliberate policy.