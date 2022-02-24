The UN refugee chief has warned Russia's attack on Ukraine would have "devastating" humanitarian consequences and urged neighbouring countries to keep borders open to those fleeing the violence.

"We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine," Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Thursday.

"The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war but countless lives will be torn apart."

His warning came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour.

"Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times, in line with International Humanitarian Law," Grandi said.

