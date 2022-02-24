Every time someone clicks online to book a trip anywhere in the world, someone else plants a tree in the Balkan country.

Sounds incredible? Because it’s precisely that—a unique project launched by a Macedonian trying to restore the green cover in the Mediterranean country where its notoriously polluted air kills more than 2,500 people every year.

And this is where Treebanks comes in.

“The innovative part of this initiative is that travellers can contribute to our mission to plant trees for free without any cost, the only thing they need to do is book their trip through our affiliated partners,” says Mihail Stevcev, the founder of Treebanks project.

It works on a simple concept. A small portion of the amount used to book the trip to everywhere in the world, through travel sites like booking.com, kivi.com or agoda.com, goes to the project to buy trees or plant seeds.

Dark clouds overhead

North Macedonia, which left former Yugoslavia in 1991, is reeling under severe air pollution triggered by several causes, including climate change, illegal tree felling and rampant use of fossil fuel to fire its power plants.

Faced with a crippling energy crisis, the country was forced last year to delay phasing out its two biggest coal-fired power plants by 2030, a three-year delay from its initial deadline of 2027.

The Western Balkans is one of the regions in Europe most affected by climate change, and experts say that this trend is expected to continue, severely affecting the health of people and leading to more premature deaths.

The Balkans United for Clean Air, a regional information and action campaign, had said earlier that exposure to the polluted air reduces fertility by 10 percent and increases the risk of miscarriages and stillbirths by 13 percent.