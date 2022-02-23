WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel hits Syrian regime military positions near Golan Heights
The attack came nearly a week after Syrian regime media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus, which had also caused no casualties.
Israel hits Syrian regime military positions near Golan Heights
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed the area. / AFP
February 23, 2022

Israel has fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian regime's military positions in the country’s south causing material damage.

Regime media quoted an unnamed Syrian regime military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday at 2230 GMT, and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

It caused material damage but no casualties.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.

The attack came nearly a week after Syrian regime media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.

READ MORE:What drives Israel's military aggression in Syria

Israel targets bases of Iran-allied groups

Recommended

Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

It has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad’s forces.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed the area. 

Most of the world does not recognise the annexation, though the Trump administration declared the territory to be part of Israel.

READ MORE:Israel targets Syria's Latakia, causes damage

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks