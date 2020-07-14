"I thought church was a safe place. But it is not," said Azas Tigor Nainggolan, an Indonesian lawyer, recalling the words spoken to him by one of his clients.

In late June, Michael — not his real name — told Nainggolan that his son had been sexually assaulted at St Herkulanus church in West Java, Indonesia. His son had been enrolled in the church as an altar boy, a priest's assistant during a service - they are most prevalent in Roman Catholic Church services.

St Herkulanus church was already in the news for a host of negative reasons. In February this year, it briefly came under the media spotlight as a sexual assault case concerning a minor surfaced. It involved one of the church's functionaries. The story quickly evaporated as the pandemic hit the country in March.

But two months later, in May, a member of the victim's family decided to seek out Nainggolan for legal help.

Nainggolan is a seasoned lawyer, an expert in dealing with cases of sexual assault and violence. He heads a legal aid body, Forum Warga Kota Jakarta, and is a board member of the human rights advocacy group, Konferensi Waligereja Indonesia (Bishops' Conference in Indonesia).

Nianggolan suspected that the scope of the case could be bigger, with more than one boy being assaulted within the church.

With the help of other priests and nuns of the Herkulanus church and Suffragan Diocese of Bogor, he handpicked a team and launched an extensive probe.

On May 24, two more victims of sexual assault came forward. All the victims picked out the same man, Syahril Parlindungan Marbun, a 42 year old lawyer who had been managing altar boys and girls over 18 years.

On June 6, a Nainggolan-led team of investigators called for a meeting between the victims' parents and the accused, Syahril.

In the first half of the meeting, Syahril denied all the accusations. But the truth was not absent for long, for the unexpected appearance of a man, once one of his altar boys, appeared to change things. Syahril eventually stopped deflecting the charges being brought against him and admitted assaulting the man when he was in his teenage years.

He then went on to list the names of eleven teenagers who had received the same treatment by him.

Despite this, Nainggolan was not completely convinced, and felt there was more to the story.

“I have experienced investigating many cases like this. I think there are more victims,” Nainggolan told TRT World.

He continued to probe, and a few weeks later, more altar boys came forward with their own harrowing tales. They had also been assaulted by Syahril. The number of victims doubled to 21.

Nainggolan's team found that the first assault had occurred in 2002 and the most recent that brought to his knowledge had taken place in March of this year.

Syahril had himself been an altar boy. He was a hero in the eyes of priests and nuns, and he took pride in his years of service to the church.