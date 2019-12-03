The international community has long failed to resolve the Eastern Mediterranean dispute. There were so many missed opportunities that the disagreements are a major hindrance for the region’s development.

Fortunately, though, a new regional concord took place between Libya and Turkey that can help to move the issue forward. The latter has agreed to limit their maritime jurisdictions in compliance with international law.

Such a development has the potential to boost the chance for a negotiated solution in the Eastern Mediterranean, as some regional actors, such as Greece, Greek Cyprus, and Egypt, will recognise that it is better to negotiate a new regional partnership that includes all actors, rather than trying to isolate Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and prevent them from their legitimate rights in accessing their share of the region’s wealth.

In spite of Turkey’s willingness to engage in dialogue and find a political settlement, the statements emanating from Greek and Egyptian diplomats are not encouraging. The latter parties tend to fuel the conflict instead of creating the conditions necessary for a peaceful long-term solution.

For instance, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stated that the Turkey-Libya agreement “ignores something that is blatantly obvious, which is that between those two countries, there is the largest geographical landmass of Crete.”

In a similar vein, Egypt's official statement reiterated Dendias’s statement describing the signing of the Turkey-Libya accord as “illegal”.

These statements have shock value but bring nothing positive to the table, do not help in finding a resolution, and will not result in regional prosperity. It must be clear to all that a negotiated solution is the only way out in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Even so, the international community does not seem to be actively seeking the formation of a common platform for cooperation. Statements coming out of the EU and from US officials are detached from reality. It must be clear by now that Turkey’s geopolitical significance is too important to be ignored and any attempt to isolate or bypass Ankara will only be counterproductive.