Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied in southern Germany's Konstanz city, to protest against masks and coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Police officials said the two-day protests continued on Sunday with sunny weather likely to draw in further participants.

"So far, the situation is calm," a police spokesperson said.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators rallied in the same area, although organisers failed to mobilise enough people for a planned human chain around Lake Constance.

Thousands of counter-demonstrators in Constance also turned out to show support for the government's measures to contain the coronavirus while also protesting against right-wing supporters in the other group, police said.

READ MORE: Germany invests in local pharmaceuticals to boost Covid-19 vaccine

Mixed crowd in rallies

Local authorities imposed restrictions such as respecting social distancing to avoid further infections.

They also banned the use of Germany's imperial Reichsflagge, a symbol used by neo-Nazis and other far-right groups as an alternative to the forbidden swastika flag.