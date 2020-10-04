Armenian forces have targeted residential areas in Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, away from the flashpoint and occupied Karabakh region, as fighting entered eighth straight day.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said Armenian armed forces shelled Ganja, a city of more than 500,000 residents in western Azerbaijan, killing one civilian wounding at least four others.

Baku said Ganja was under fire, including from areas outside of Karabakh, adding that Armenian shelling was "provocative and expands the zone of hostilities."

"Armenian forces struck Ganja with rockets from Armenian territory," said Hikmet Hajiyev, an adviser to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, adding Azerbaijan will destroy military targets inside Armenia from which Armenia is firing on Azerbaijan's cities.

He said Armenian forces had also used heavy artillery and rockets against the towns of Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Goradiz cities in Azerbaijan.

Aliyev demands Armenian timetable to withdraw from Karabakh

Later on Sunday, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev announced that Jabrayil was liberated from Armenian occupation.

He also demanded the Armenian timetable to withdraw from occupied Karabakh and surrounding territories, saying Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.

Aliyev, in a televised address, said Azerbaijan had waited 30 years to recover its lands.

"Karabakh is our iterritory. We must return and we will return," he said while slamming the so-called Minsk Group and EU for not sanctioning Armenia.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan continues to liberate more villages from Armenian occupation

'Armenia's unlawful attitude' slammed

Turkey strongly condemned Armenia's attacks on Ganja's civilians.

"These attacks are an indication of the desperation Armenia has fallen into and that it will not refrain from committing crimes against humanity with aims to continue its illegal occupation," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said targeting civilians is "a new manifestation of Armenia's unlawful attitude."

Self-declared leader wounded

Armenian soldiers in Karabakh said they had targeted and destroyed an airbase in Ganja, but Baku denied this as a "provocation" and said civilian infrastructure and housing had been hit.

Karabakh's self-declared leader Arayik Harutyunyan warned that it would now consider "military facilities in Azerbaijan's big cities" as legitimate targets.

On Saturday, Harutyunyan announced that he was heading to the front to join the fighting.