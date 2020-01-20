Monday marks the two-year anniversary of Operation Olive Branch. It's the second of three military deployments Turkey's made into northern Syria to secure its border.

Turkish forces, along with their local partners, deployed into northwestern Syria to remove the YPG terror group in and around the district of Afrin.

In 58 days, Turkey expelled the YPG and liberated Afrin from the terror group.

Then, a local council was set up to represent the area's Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen populations.

Since the operation, displaced Syrians have returned to their homes, and basic services have been restored.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports from Afrin.

Last week, Afrin opened a new hospital, school, and post office.