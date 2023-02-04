The British government is aiming to stop "deportation appeals" for those who reach the United Kingdom via crossing the English Channel in small boats, according to the Times newspaper.

In a report on Friday, the British daily said the UK Home Office is working on two options to tackle the irregular migration issue: either ban those claiming asylum or only allow them to appeal after they have been deported.

A home department spokesperson said "the unacceptable number of people" risking their lives by crossing the Channel via small boats puts an "unprecedented strain" on the country's asylum system.

“Our priority is to stop this and prevent these illegal crossings, and our new small boats operational command – bolstered by hundreds of extra staff – is working hard to disrupt the business model of people smugglers," the spokesperson added.

The official said: "We are also going further by introducing legislation which will ensure that those people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed either to their home country or a safe third country."

