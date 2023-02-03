Most people in Finland are in favour of moving ahead with the country’s NATO membership without Sweden, according to a local media report.

Some 53 percent of respondents in a poll by research company Taloustutkimus were against the idea of waiting for Sweden, which could face delays due to factors such as opposition from Türkiye, daily Ilta-Sanomat reported.

Around 28 percent wanted Finland to only move ahead with its neighbour.

In general, 82 percent of respondents supported Finland’s decision to become a part of NATO, with a mere 8 percent opposing it, the report said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Unanimous agreement from all NATO members – including Türkiye, a member for more than 70 years – is needed for any new members to be admitted to the alliance.