Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan had sexually explicit conversations with minors on the internet despite being aware that they were underage.

The racist convict, notorious for anti-Muslim extremism and conducting "Quran burning tours", engaged in inappropriate and sexually explicit chats with underage boys on the social media platform Discord.

Audio recordings taken from the bigoted and racist politician’s online conversations reveal he spoke to underage boys about disturbing and graphic sexual scenarios, such as a teacher sexually abusing a boy in front of his classmate.

“He cried as he had never cried before at a first violation of his sphincter by the hard plastic tool,” Paludan told his young audience.

In one example, the users even tell Paludan their ages, which range from 13 to 17, in a group chat. When asked how old he was, the politician said he was 39.

While the age of consent in Sweden is 15, Paludan knowingly and continuously had sexually explicit conversations with 14 and 13-year-olds.

Another example of a conversation that demonstrates his shocking behaviour, took place on August 11, 2021, between him and other Discord users, including a minor (let’s call him User #1 to maintain his anonymity).

Paludan again engages in a perverted conversation, explaining to the users that User #1 engaged in sexual activity with "a boy" behind a Netto grocery store.

In response to Paludan's explicit story, another user asks User #1, "Well, but do you work in a Netto, or what? How old are you?"

To which User #1 responds, "I don't work in Netto, I am 14 years old."

READ MORE: Far-right politician burns copies of Quran again in Denmark

Inappropriate chats with minors

Despite being aware of his underage audience, Paludan also told one of the users on August 14, 2021, that he was “naked” when he walked around the kitchen.

In addition, Paludan spoke about Islam to the young boys in an attempt to “educate” or “explain” to them why he doesn't “like that religion”.