The recent earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye have affected millions of people across 10 provinces as well as neighbouring countries, especially Syria and Lebanon.

While over 13 million people are directly affected within Türkiye’s borders, there is a silent majority that has been mentally affected by the disaster across the world.

Described as the "disaster of the century" in Türkiye, the calamity constitutes a collective trauma, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) likely to follow and exacerbate the mental health crisis.

Catastrophic events of such enormity can not only trigger new trauma, but also set off old, pre-existing traumas, says Professor Medaim Yanik, an Istanbul-based psychologist who teaches at Ibn Haldun University.

Research into how humans consume news and social media coverage of such disasters reveals that media exposure can influence our behaviour following a natural disaster.

With our timelines inundated with stories of those who have tragically perished or become displaced, as well as miraculous accounts of survival alongside non-stop appeals for aid, many people tend to hit the point of exhaustion, which can impede them from taking action and, in turn, lead them to feelings of guilt. Upon reaching this point, one might feel the need to isolate oneself.

Footage of quakes and rescue operations can trigger fear and anxiety of victims, which may make it more difficult for them to disengage from their traumas, reveals a study published in peer-reviewed academic journal Clinical Psychological Science.

Professor Yanik says that disorders such as anxiety, panic attacks and lack of sleep are normal in the first month following a disaster.

While such symptoms are not identified as diseases during that period, Professor Yanik adds that professional help is advised if they continue for more than a month.

People on the ground

More than 249,000 personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Rescuers, health workers, volunteers, press reporters and others are likely to face post-traumatic stress disorder in the following weeks and months.

“One-fourth of the health workers had severe trauma levels in the early stages of the earthquake,” according to a study on post-traumatic stress among healthcare workers in the wake of the 6.5-magnitude Malatya-Elazig earthquake in 2020.

Offering psychological support to those impacted by a disaster involves a long process. But there are some immediate measures that can be taken at the individual level. For instance, those who are struggling to cope with the aftermath of a disaster should avoid taking on responsibilities they cannot bear, work in intervals instead of long hours and leave the disaster-hit area if possible, even if only for short periods of time, says Professor Yanik.

On the other hand, coming to the aid of victims on the ground helps rescue teams and volunteers cope with their own traumas, he adds. “Being a remedy for other people is a protective factor for workers on the ground.”

Remote witnesses and survivor’s guilt

Similar — if not identical — symptoms can be experienced by people far away from earthquake zones and a large segment of Türkiye’s population may currently be traumatised as well, says Professor Yanik.

Feelings of guilt, shame, anxiety and low self-esteem can overwhelm a lot of people in times of natural disasters, according to Yanik.

This is what is referred to as “survivor’s guilt,” says Dr Rania Awaad, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Stanford University.

As people from all over the world consume the heartbreaking visuals and stories from the earthquake-hit areas, Dr Awaad says that “it is normal [for them] to feel this terrible.”

There are times when you might be feeling guilty just for sleeping in your warm bed or having unrestricted access to food and other privileges — and the first thing to do to overcome these feelings is to help the victims in whatever way possible, Professor Yanik says.

Making donations, organising campaigns, helping organisers dispatch aid or doing whatever else you’re able to do is the first cure for survivor’s guilt.