An Indonesian court has jailed two football match officials for negligence over one of the worst stadium disasters in the sport's history.

Hundreds of people fled for narrow exits, resulting in a stampede that left many trampled or suffocated to death.

Abdul Haris, a match organiser, was found guilty of negligence and handed 18 months in prison. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of six years and eight months.

"I am sentencing the defendant to a year and a half in prison," presiding judge Abu Achmad Sidqi Amsya told the court in the city of Surabaya.

It is Indonesia's first ruling on the tragedy.

The judges also found security official Suko Sutrisno guilty of negligence and sentenced him to one year in prison.