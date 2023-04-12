The face of the opposition movement, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has been a household name in Türkiye for more than two decades.

The 74-year-old leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) has been involved in Turkish politics since 2002. However, in a relentless pursuit to unseat Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Kilicdaroglu seems to fall short each time.

Kilicdaroglu, formerly Karabulut before his father changed their last name, was born on 17 December 1948 in Türkiye’s Tunceli Province as the fourth of seven children.

After receiving his bachelor's in economics at Gazi University (formerly the Ankara Academy of Economics and Commercial Sciences) in 1971, Kilicdaroglu became a junior account specialist at the Ministry of Finance.

He was later promoted to accountant and received additional training in France. Within the ministry, he was later appointed deputy director general of the Revenues Department.

Before his rise to the political main stage, Kilicdaroglu was best known as the President of the Social Insurance Institution (SSK). He held this position from 1992 to 1996.

He later was re-elected as SSK president from 1997 to 1999, but Kilicdaroglu ultimately retired from SSK at the start of 1999 with his eyes set on politics.

Venturing into politics

Kilicdaroglu tried to get on the candidate’s list for Türkiye’s Democratic Left Party (DSP) in 1999, under former Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit, but despite being dubbed “the star of DSP” he was unsuccessful in this pursuit.

So it was then-leader of the CHP Deniz Baykal that gave Kilicdaroglu his big political break, inviting him to join his party instead. Baykal, perhaps unknowingly, set in motion the rise of his predecessor.

During his time in Parliament, Kilicdaroglu began paving way to lead CHP following Baykal’s resignation in 2010.

As a part of CHP, Kilicdaroglu was elected to Parliament in the 2002 general election where he served as member of parliament (MP) for Istanbul's second electoral district until 2015.

First, he became deputy speaker of his party's parliamentary group following his re-election in the 2007 general election.

Then in 2009, he ran for Mayor of Istanbul as the CHP candidate but ultimately lost to the AK Party candidate Kadir Topbas. He received 37 percent of the vote, while Topbas bagged 44.71 percent.