WORLD
2 MIN READ
Medical flight crashes in Nevada, all onboard killed
A medical flight carrying a patient and crew onboard crashes in Lyons County, Nevada. There are no survivors. All five people onboard have died.
Medical flight crashes in Nevada, all onboard killed
The dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member. / Reuters
February 25, 2023

Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash in Nevada, according to an air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, on Friday around 9:15 pm and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach is about 45 miles (72 kilometres) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors.

The dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

READ MORE: US military aircraft crashes in southern California

Recommended

Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning on Twitter it is sending a seven-member team of investigators to the crash site. NTSB identified the aircraft as a Pilatus PC-12 aeroplane.

The crash occurred amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County.

The Weather Service said it was expecting heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) and periods of whiteout conditions between 4 am Friday and 4 am Sunday.

READ MORE: Colombia plane crashes into residential locality, killing all on board

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment