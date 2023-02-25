Türkiye has arrested 184 people suspected of role in the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that more than 600 people had been investigated. Those formally arrested and remanded in custody include 79 construction contractors, 74 people who bear legal responsibility for buildings, 13 property owners and 18 people who had made alterations to buildings, he said.

AFAD says the quakes, centred in the country's Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 9,136 aftershocks, leaving at least 44,218 people dead in Türkiye. In Syria, the death toll has hit 5,914.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

2000 GMT —Scale of devastation in Türkiye 'truly incomprehensible'

The head of the United Nation's World Food Programme [WFP] has said he was confronted with "apocalyptic" scenes as he visited earthquake-stricken areas in southern Türkiye.

"There is only one way to describe what I saw today: apocalyptic," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said after visiting the city of Antakya in Turkey's Hatay province.

"Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened; homes destroyed, schools and shops closed; lives torn apart.

The scale of devastation here is truly incomprehensible," he said.

The official added in a statement that the situation on the Syrian side amounted to a "catastrophe on top of a catastrophe," referring to the past 12 years of civil war.

1533 GMT — Saudi Arabia sends 14 aid planes to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Saudi Arabia has dispatched 14 planes loaded with relief aid to the victims of the February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, according to a Saudi spokesperson.

“Each plane carries between 30-40 tons of aid to the quake victims,” Samer al Jutaili, a spokesman for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, told the local media.

He said the first phase of the Saudi humanitarian aid focused on providing food, shelter and medicine to the quake victims.

“Saudi Arabia will continue its air bridge to relieve the quake victims in both Türkiye and Syria,” the spokesman said.

Following the earthquake disaster, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a donation drive on February 8 for the quake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

More than 362 million riyals (nearly $96 million) have been collected so far as part of the drive, according to the Saudi government's Sahem Platform, which is responsible for the donation campaign.

1516 GMT — Schools reopen as Syrians live with quake's devastation

Schools have resumed classes in Syria’s opposition-held northwest after closing for nearly three weeks following an earthquake that devastated the region, local officials said, even as many schoolchildren suffer from shock.

Many students were absent from their classes Saturday as their homes were damaged by the quake and their families now reside far away from the schools, said Abdulkafi al Hamdou, a citizen journalist in the opposition-held region.

“Some students were worried about being inside the building and were on edge whenever they heard a sound such as a desk being moved,” al Hamdou said by telephone while visiting a school.

Many schools were turned into temporary shelters following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye and neighbouring parts of Syria on February 6 and killed tens of thousands of people.

1418 GMT — Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss post-quake situation

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have discussed the deadly February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

In the phone call, Cavusoglu and Shoukry exchanged views on the latest developments after the quakes, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including Egypt.

1331 GMT — Egypt hosts benefit market for quake victims in Türkiye

The Egyptian capital, Cairo, has hosted a benefit market for the victims of the February 6 deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye.

The market was organised by Turkish citizen, Tursim Cankaya, in Madinaty neighbourhood in eastern Cairo.

Participants offered Turkish sweets, handicrafts, hot drinks and other products for sale, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The aim of this event is to collect donations for those affected by the earthquake,” Cankaya told Anadolu Agency.

1239 GMT — Turkish, Azerbaijani military medics tend to thousands in quake-hit Kahramanmaras

Military doctors from Türkiye and Azerbaijan have been working hand in hand to treat patients in Kahramanmaras, one of the 11 southern Turkish provinces devastated by the February 6 twin tremors.

In a field facility set up at the Necip Fazil City Hospital, 20 Azerbaijani military medics – 12 physicians and eight nurses – have been treating hundreds of patients along with their colleagues from the Turkish Armed Forces.

About 2,000 patients have been examined and 85 surgical procedures performed at the field hospital, which has been set up in 19 containers and 21 tents.

1210 GMT — Pakistani doctors care for Türkiye quake victims in spirit of brotherhood

Pakistani doctors tending to earthquake victims in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province have said their efforts reflect the spirit of brotherhood between the two nations.

“Our team is here to support earthquake victims,” Waqas Ahmed, a Pakistani doctor, told Anadolu at a tent city set up in Hatay’s Defne district.

Ahmed is part of a team that has come from Germany as part of an aid mission by Humanity First, an international charity focused on disaster relief.