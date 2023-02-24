The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned the US, NATO, and Ukraine against "reckless steps" in Transnistria amid an alleged deployment of Ukrainian troops in the breakaway region.

In a statement on its official website, the diplomatic service with a link to the Russian Defence Ministry's data said on Thursday that Ukraine has accumulated a significant number of personnel, military equipment and artillery in firing positions on the Ukrainian-Transnistria border, and "unprecedentedly" increased flights of its drones over the territory of Transnistria.

"We warn the US, NATO member countries, and their Ukrainian wards from the next reckless steps," the ministry stressed.

Moscow advocates for resolving any issues through political and diplomatic means, however, "no one should have any doubts" that the Russian army "will adequately respond" to the provocation and will ensure the protection of its compatriots, it emphasised.

"Armed provocation"